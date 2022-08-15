type here...
Politics Defense Secretary Austin tested positive for second time
Politics

Defense Secretary Austin tested positive for second time

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — He has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will be quarantined at home, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday. This is the second time that Austin has been infected with Corona.

In a statement, Austin, 69, said he was fully vaccinated and received two boosters. He said he would quarantine for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines and “retain all officials and plan to virtually maintain my normal work schedule from home.”

Austin said his last personal contact with President Joe Biden was on July 29.

In January, Austin also contracted Covid And received a booster in October.

“Now, as in January, my doctor tells me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is less severe than my symptoms are,” Austin said. “I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days.”

He said, “Vaccination will continue to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and make its health effects less severe. Vaccination remains a medical necessity for our workforce and I continue to encourage everyone to be fully vaccinated and up.

Previous articleOne year ago today, Kamala Harris was meeting child actors as the Taliban laid siege to Kabul.
Next articleMLB announced the 2022 postseason schedule, with the World Series beginning Friday

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

House Freedom Caucus calls on McCarthy, McConnell to reject ‘lame duck’ spending this fall

closer Video Democrats' spending bill 'disaster for America,' will hit working families...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Sabrina Carpenter announces US tour for new album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’

closer Video A teenage sensation on the All-American Summer Concert stageNewYou...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News