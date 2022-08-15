Defense Secretary Austin tested positive for second time

WASHINGTON (AP) — He has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will be quarantined at home, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday. This is the second time that Austin has been infected with Corona.

In a statement, Austin, 69, said he was fully vaccinated and received two boosters. He said he would quarantine for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines and “retain all officials and plan to virtually maintain my normal work schedule from home.”

Austin said his last personal contact with President Joe Biden was on July 29.

In January, Austin also contracted Covid And received a booster in October.

“Now, as in January, my doctor tells me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is less severe than my symptoms are,” Austin said. “I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days.”

He said, “Vaccination will continue to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and make its health effects less severe. Vaccination remains a medical necessity for our workforce and I continue to encourage everyone to be fully vaccinated and up.