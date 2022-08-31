type here...
Defending US Open women’s champion Emma Raduca was beaten by Alize Cornet in the first round

NEW YORK – Emma Raducanu lost her surprise 2021 US Open championship to Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday night.

A year after winning the title, Radukanu became the third woman to lose the opening match in New York. The others are 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Radukanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.

Cornet, 32, of France, who ended Iga Svitek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon, also outplayed her.

A year earlier, at the age of 18, Raducanu arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked 150 for only the second major tournament of her fledgling career. She won 10 consecutive matches in qualifying and became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

In 2022, she lost in the second round of her first three majors. However, she finished as the 11th seed at the US Open.

Rafael Nadal wins his first match in NYC since 2019

Rafael Nadal’s first US Open match since 2019 ended with a four-set victory over the Grand Slam debutant.

Nadal improved to 20-0 in major tournaments this season by beating Australian wild card entry Rinki Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in more than three hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to withdraw from Wimbledon before he could even play in the semifinals. It did not detract from his record as he did not take the court for the match.

Nadal has won the US Open four times, including three years ago. He did not return in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic or due to an injured left foot last year.

Hijikata, 21, is a wild-card entry who played college tennis at North Carolina.

