ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat and No. 3 Georgia looked like a team intent on defending its national championship in a 49-3 rout. No. 11 Oregon Saturday.

Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with two touchdowns and ran for another score before calling it a day in the third quarter of the season opener, with the Bulldogs leading 42-3 and completely ruining the debut of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

After spending the past three years as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, Lanning watched his former team from the opposing sideline in a game played in front of a predominantly red-clad crowd at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

A terrible performance in his head coaching career, Lanning saw how far the Ducks had to go.

Bennett, a former walk-on who led Georgia’s storybook run to its first national title since 1980, returns for a sixth collegiate season with a firm grip on the starting job after struggling to play much of his career.

Bennett picked up last year’s College Football Playoff when he was the offensive MVP in both the semifinals and title game win over Alabama.

Bennett guided the Bulldogs into the end zone on all six possessions he played. He ran for a 1-yard score and threw TD passes of 4 yards to Ladd McConkey and 18 yards to Adonai Mitchell.

Carson Beck took over at QB and quickly made it 7 of 7, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Milton for the final margin.

There are some questions about Georgia’s defense, which has five players on the 2021 unit selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Any doubts were quickly put to rest by a stacked group that looked like a defense for the ages last year by making life miserable for new Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix transferred to Eugene after starting at Auburn the past three seasons. He immediately faced a three-loss team while playing in the SEC.

Make it 0-4.

Nicks was sacked twice and the only offense he could muster led to Camden Lewis’ 35-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Knicks’ frustration was evident when he buried his helmet in his hands after a false-start penalty.

Georgia’s day was capped by a short pass to Darnell Washington that turned into a big gain as the 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end beat one defender high and blocked another trying to bring him down.

Takeaway

Oregon: Lanning has a lot of work to do to get the Ducks really high. While there’s no shame in losing to a team like Georgia, Oregon is expected to be very competitive in their new coach’s first game. The Knicks’ first game on the green was particularly disappointing. He completed 21 of 37 for 173 yards.

Georgia: The Bulldogs defend their national championship. They weren’t threatened at all by the toughest team on their schedule until the Nov. 19 game at Kentucky. Bennett added another chapter to his remarkable story, and Georgia’s defense is still suffocating even with everyone in the NFL.

Poll implications

The Bulldogs are more deserving of their No. 3 ranking. Coach Kirby designed a program that reloads, not smart rebuilds.

Oregon is sure to fall in the Associated Press poll. But at least every game from here on out looks a lot easier than facing the Bulldogs.

Next

Oregon: Home opener next Saturday against FCS school Eastern Washington.

Georgia: While this may seem like a home game for Georgia, its actual home opener is next Saturday against FCS rival Sanford.