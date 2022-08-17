New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y., who has repeatedly called on police to crack down, said crime in the northern Bronx area of ​​his district is skyrocketing.

After being sworn in last January, Bowman, a Democratic socialist who joined the far-left squad with Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., has been vocal about his support for dismantling the US criminal justice system.

“This brutal and inhumane system cannot be reformed. Stop the police and stop the system terrorizing our communities.” Bowman tweeted A month after his election on December 29, 2020.

“Republicans want to defund every government program, except those that deeply terrorize black and brown people.” He tweeted April 19, 2021.

“Time to disarm the police” Bowman tweeted October 14, 2019.

Since taking office, Bowman has seen violent crime rise in the Northern Bronx area of ​​his 16th Congressional District, which includes the New York City borough of Sputen Deuville, Woodlawn, Eastchester Heights and Co-op City neighborhoods.

According to the New York City Police Department’s crime map, Bowman’s district includes all or part of the 45th, 47th and 50th precincts in the Bronx. Each week, the NYPD publishes statistics for each precinct’s seven major crime categories, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, theft, grand larceny and grand larceny auto.

Fox News Digital took the total number of violent crimes reported in those three precincts so far this year (3,396) and compared them to last year (2,609), according to the NYPD’s Aug. 1-Aug. 8 Report.

The analysis found that violent crime in the north Bronx rose nearly 30% compared to last year, with the largest increase occurring in Precinct 50 with a 74% increase. That precinct, which includes the Spuyten Deuville, Fieldston and Riverdale neighborhoods, also saw a 123.5% increase in burglaries and a 153% increase in grand larceny auto from last year.

Other parts of Bowman’s district are also experiencing an increase in violent crime. The very sparsely populated city of Mount Vernon, for example, is a 39.4 percent increased So far this year there has been a 20.7% increase in robberies and a 21.7% increase in robberies compared to 2021.

Smaller cities in Bowman’s district, such as New Rochelle and Rye, do not report data as up-to-date as New York City, but some report nominal decreases in violent crime between 2020 and 2021. In New Rochelle, violent crime is high. Except for rape and theft, which both increased. In Rye, thefts declined, but assaults remained the same.

Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector, wrote an op-ed for Fox News Digital on Aug. 8 that similarly examined the district of Ocasio-Cortez, the most prominent advocate of police fraud.

Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which covers parts of the Bronx and shares the 45th Precinct with Bowman, saw a 44.1% increase in violent crime compared to 2021.

During the George Floyd unrest in 2020, Mauro noted that Ocasio-Cortez complained that a $1 billion proposed budget cut to the NYPD’s annual budget did not go far enough and that “defunding the police means defunding the police.”

City & State reported that then-Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the fiscal year 2021 budget in July 2020, cutting nearly $382 million — or 6.8% — from the NYPD to $5.22 billion. The fiscal year 2022 budget increased slightly to $5.44 billion for the NYPD and another $5.53 billion in the 2023 budget approved in June, the publication said.

The offices of Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.