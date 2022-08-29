Deep Sea Riches: Developing a Remote Ecosystem

Today, billions of tons of these nodules cover vast areas of the ocean floor several miles below the surface.
GEOMAR
One of the largest areas is the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, which covers 1.7 million miles of the Pacific floor and contains extensive nodule fields.
Territorial waters,
200 nautical miles
from the shore
Territorial waters,
200 nautical miles
from the shore
Territorial waters,
200 nautical miles
from the shore
Source: International Seabed Authority.
Life among nodules
Polymetallic nodules are anchors for a fragile and slow growing ecosystem, including species found nowhere else on Earth.
For creatures that cannot swim easily, concretions are islands on which to settle and build a life. The muddy seabed is too soft to be a home for them.
Glass sponges are the most common sponges in the Clarion-Clipperton area. They can live for thousands of years and provide an important habitat for other creatures. These are living archives, imprinting the ancient climate of the deep sea in their skeletons, like the growth rings of trees.
GEOMAR
Other species swim and swim above nodule fields.
GEOMAR
This wavy squidtail—a worm, not a squid—hovers over knots, only perching to feed.
Craig Smith, DeepCCZ Project
Carnivorous sponges attached to concretions trap small crustaceans scurrying nearby.
Craig Smith, DeepCCZ Project
Some creatures even live in nodule crevices, such as this mother-of-pearl worm.
A. Glover, H. Wiklund, T. G. Dahlgren, M. J. Brazier
Many of the species found so far in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone occur only on the nodules themselves. If the nodules go away, they go too.
A. Glover, H. Wiklund, T. G. Dahlgren, M. J. Brazier
Collection of nodules
Mining companies describe the nodules as “a battery in the rock” because they contain essential metals for the clean energy economy that depends on batteries and electric vehicles.
The Clarion-Clipperton Zone is in international waters and is under the control of the International Seabed Authority. Large areas have been set aside for mining by various countries, but commercial mining has yet to commence.
GEOMAR
Really, extraction is simple: dig or vacuum the nodules from the muddy sediments. But removing the nodules destroys everything that lives on them.
GEOMAR
Seabed mining also raises sandy plumes that can extend up to five miles. These sediment clouds can bury nodule fields, drown out the filters of sponges and anemones living outside the prey area, and obscure the bioluminescence that squid and fish use to hunt and mate.
Craig Smith, DeepCCZ Project
Without nodules, many of these species would not be able to disperse the disturbed seabed. And with very little natural water movement, these deep scars can last for decades.
GEOMAR
Eight years later, the edges and grooves of the Belgian scar are still sharp.
GEOMAR
After 37 years, the French dredging scar has softened but is still bare.
GEOMAR
Seabed division
The Clarion-Clipperton Zone is currently divided into 16 research areas controlled by various countries, including territories reserved for some of the less developed countries of the world. Other exploration areas have been designated in the Atlantic Ocean and the Western Pacific.
GEOMAR
The metals found in the nodules can be mined from the ground, but some of these mines are rife with human rights violations. Above ground mining also comes with high environmental costs: deforestation, air pollution, water pollution and biodiversity threats.
Deep-sea mining of the world’s largest habitat – and the little-known species that inhabit it – could begin in earnest as early as 2024.