New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Francisco 49ers’ offseason was somewhat clouded by questions about whether the team was going to find a trade partner for stud wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Those questions ended on Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, Samuel and the 49ers have agreed to a three-year contract extension. The deal is yet to be finalised. ESPN reported the deal is worth $71.55 million with $58.1 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The reported deal allows Samuel to reach free agency in 2026 when he turns 30. Whether or not the 49ers shake him off seems to be the end of the story. Samuel publicly demanded a trade before the draft, but ended up essentially showing up to minicamp last week. He is said to be “holding out” while his representatives negotiate a deal.

Cardinals’ Deandre Hopkins, suspension after failing ped test: ‘I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white’

Samuel has become one of the best weapons in football. He has shown that he can hurt teams on the ground and through the air. He rushed for 1,770 total yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns with the 49ers. He led the league with 18.2 yards per catch, amassed 1,405 receiving yards and scored a combined 14 touchdowns.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is the only Niners receiver to have more yards from scrimmage in a season than Samuel did last year. Samuel was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season. Both are first time.

Click here to get the Fox News app

San Francisco will likely open the season with Trey Lance as the starting quarterback. The organization allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to find business elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.