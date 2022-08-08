Decrease in murder rate – The New York Times

Crimes, murders and mass shootings dominated the headlines this year. Just over the weekend, nine people were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati, and one person was killed and four were injured in Detroit.
But the full crime figures tell a different story. Shooting across the country has stopped 4 percent this year compared to the same period last year. Murder rates are dropping in big cities 3 percent. If the decline in homicide rates continues through the end of 2022, it will be the first year since 2018 that they have fallen in the US.
The slopes are small. But this is good news after two years of strong growth, the homicide rate has increased by almost 40 percent compared to the previous period.
“I would say that I have a very restrained optimism,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Louis.
One reason for hope: The probable causes of the surge in homicides in 2020 and 2021 are receding.
Covid-related disruptions have likely led to more killings and shootings due to the closure of social services that kept people safe and the closure of schools, leaving many teenagers out of work. (My colleagues Thomas Fuller and Tim Arango have written about the link between the pandemic and gun violence.) But the US has reopened, which will likely help reverse the effects of the past two years on violent crime.
The aftermath of the 2020 killing of George Floyd also likely fueled an increase in violence, straining relations between the police and the public and reducing the effectiveness of law enforcement. This effect also waned as public attention diverted from high-profile episodes of police brutality. A similar trend has been observed before: after protests against policing erupted in 2014-2016, the number of murders increased for two years and then decreased.
2020 has been a generally chaotic year, with Covid, anti-police protests and a presidential election. These riots created social divisions and anomie that could also contribute to murder: as people lose trust in each other and in their institutions, they are more likely to resort to crime and violence. As chaos recedes, violence may also recede.
Good news like this is rarely reported, an example of what my colleague David Leonhardt called media bias towards bad news. In 2022, the bad news bias has led many Americans to think that violent crime has gotten worse this year, when that may not be the case in the long run. And this prejudice has distorted public perceptions of crime and violence in the past.
Bad news bias
When the media reports on crimes, they almost always focus on dark stories. BUT recent analysis Bloomberg found that headlines about the New York City shooting have increased recently, while the actual number of shootings has remained relatively unchanged. The old cliché here is that if it bleeds, it leads.
Experts say the constant stream of bad news is one of the reasons Americans keep saying that crime is getting worse when it really isn’t. Between the 1990s and 2014, crime rates, including violent crime and homicide, fell by more than 50 percent in the US. told Gallup The number of crimes has increased compared to last year.
Bad news bias potentially makes Americans more fearful for their safety than they should be. It may also lead to more people believing that punitive criminal justice policies are necessary or that reforms increase crime when they are not. For example, in his speech last month, Donald Trump detailed several recent assassinations and called for “tough”, “nasty” and “mean” anti-crime policies.
Balanced look
Experts warn against too much significance of the trends of the year. The decreases so far are relatively small and may end up with a spike. Robberies and some property crimes have increased in major US cities. And America still has far more gun violence than its peers, largely due to the proliferation of guns.
The homicide rate “is still significantly higher than it was two or three years ago,” said Jeff Asher, co-founder of AH Datalytics, which tracks US crime data.
But now the trend is moving in the right direction. To have an accurate understanding of crime in the US, Americans need to hear it.
