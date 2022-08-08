Decrease in murder rate – The New York Times

“I would say that I have a very restrained optimism,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Louis.

One reason for hope: The probable causes of the surge in homicides in 2020 and 2021 are receding.

Covid-related disruptions have likely led to more killings and shootings due to the closure of social services that kept people safe and the closure of schools, leaving many teenagers out of work. (My colleagues Thomas Fuller and Tim Arango have written about the link between the pandemic and gun violence.) But the US has reopened, which will likely help reverse the effects of the past two years on violent crime.

The aftermath of the 2020 killing of George Floyd also likely fueled an increase in violence, straining relations between the police and the public and reducing the effectiveness of law enforcement. This effect also waned as public attention diverted from high-profile episodes of police brutality. A similar trend has been observed before: after protests against policing erupted in 2014-2016, the number of murders increased for two years and then decreased.

2020 has been a generally chaotic year, with Covid, anti-police protests and a presidential election. These riots created social divisions and anomie that could also contribute to murder: as people lose trust in each other and in their institutions, they are more likely to resort to crime and violence. As chaos recedes, violence may also recede.