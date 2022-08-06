New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A decorated California nurse is in jail this week after she fired her handgun into a neighboring Sunset Boulevard apartment while “intoxicated” Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Kathryn Pugh, a 39-year-old registered nurse who was honored with the 2019 DAISY Award at Huntington Health in Arcadia, allegedly had too much to drink and trashed her apartment during a fight with her downstairs neighbor, police said.

Police say a woman in the apartment below Pugh called 911 around 3:49 Monday afternoon to report hearing gunshots and a bullet hole in her ceiling.

Arcadia police officers arrived and allegedly found Pugh “intoxicated and in possession of two handguns.” She had legally registered both weapons, police told Fox News Digital, and they said they had no documented prior interactions with her.

“It appears that both the victim and the suspect had an ongoing argument over issues related to the apartment,” police said in a statement.

Police allege that she fired a total of three rounds through her floor and outside wall.

“It appears they were fired on purpose,” police told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Pagal faces two felony counts of discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Her bail was initially set at $250,000, but a judge ordered her held without bail this week despite having no prior criminal history.

The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, who has advocated for low or no bail for repeat violent offenders, said bail was raised because of the court’s concern for public safety.

In March, Gascon’s office revised a policy barring his deputy district attorneys from taking cash bail, which he had wanted to eliminate entirely.

“The District Attorney is strongly committed to the core principles adopted by the voters of Los Angeles, including the goals of eliminating cash bail and increasing pretrial release within the limits of public safety,” Gascon’s office told Fox News Digital at the time. “Over the past 18 months, we have identified some gaps in the pretrial supervision system that have required us to make slight adjustments to the way we pursue those goals. For individuals who pose an exceptional risk to public safety, who have committed additional crimes. In cases where a trial is pending, the Office has created a small number of crimes. may apply for bail depending on the circumstances.”

The hospital’s DAISY Award recognizes “excellence in clinical skills, care and compassion.” A spokesperson for the organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pugh is scheduled to appear in court again on August 16.

