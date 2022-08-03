New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rumors continue to swirl around the demise of “Saturday Night Live,” one of the few remaining sketch-comedy shows.

with Tanking ratingsa A shrinking all-star cast And with creator Lorne Michaels’ contract expiring soon, the show may not be “Live from New York” for much longer.

In a recent interview with Charlemagne Tha God“SNL’s” longest-serving cast member, Kenan Thompson, hinted that the end is near.

When asked about rumors of the show ending, he said, “There’s probably a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good year to stop.”

SNL’ Finale: Pete Davidson Says Goodbye to His ‘Home’ Kate McKinnon Abducted by Aliens ‘Earth, I Love Ya’

Thompson is referring to three seasons from now, when Michaels contract Expires with NBC.

The reason for the potential end of “SNL” could be related to the ratings debacle, with the season 47 premiere registering only 4.9 million total viewers. According to a Nielsen report, the season 46 premiere in 2020 garnered over 8.2 million viewers, which is just under 50 percent viewership.

With notable stars such as Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney and Idy Bryant – all leaving in the past few years, there’s the obvious problem of cast turnover.

is no stranger to the revolving door of the show Cast membersFans have their favorite comedians.

At the end of the season, the official “SNL” Instagram account posted videos of the respective cast members leaving — McKinnon, Davidson, Bryant and Mooney — and fans were quick to comment on their disappointment at the loss of these comedians.

One wrote of McKinnon, “She’s a genius and I can’t watch her.”

Another commented about Davidson, “There wouldn’t be SNL without you. We sure miss you!”

While many former actors have gone on to have wildly successful careers, often working with Michaels on other projects, Thompson isn’t worried about what comes after him.

Next week, he will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What happens when “SNL” ends?

Thompson joked with Charlemagne, “I should start planning.”

A spokesperson for SNL did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

