US educators are sounding the alarm over the movement away from phonics-based learning in schools and declining literacy rates, warning of rising crime and incarceration as a result.

Mary Cantwell, co-founder of Enriched Literacy Education, argues that the consequences for the country are huge, stressing that involvement with the US criminal justice system is directly related to how well you can read.

“If we don’t address this quickly, our incarceration rates will go up, our taxes will go up, crime will go up,” Cantwell told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday. “It imposes such taxes on our health care system. I mean, the ones that are so important to our country.”

According to statistics from the National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance, only 35% of fourth graders were reading on grade level in 2019 as schools abandoned traditional phonics-based learning for a “balanced literacy approach.”

The Covid pandemic has contributed to historic numbers of students below the benchmark for reading

“Over the last 30 years, there’s been a movement away from phonics,” says Brooke Wootton, co-founder of Enriched Literacy Education. “Phonics is what I remember growing up, making each letter sound and putting those sounds together to make words.”

“There’s a real push to get away from that, because it’s not sexy, it’s a lot of rote learning, rote learning.”

Experts now fear that post-Covid literacy numbers will be even worse.

Fox News Digital reported in March The covid epidemic It contributed to a third of young grade school students missing reading benchmarks, a significant increase from pre-pandemic rates.

recent Virginia Report Data collected from the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS), a tool used to assess reading difficulties across three fall assessment periods in 132 school districts, were discussed. The study examined K-2, pre-pandemic (2019) rates of “at-risk” students through the fall of 2021, when students returned to learning in the classroom.

The number of first- and second-graders scoring below reading benchmarks hit historic highs at 36.5 percent and 42.2 percent, respectively, in the fall of 2021, the report found.

In 2019 the report found that the percentage of students in the low-risk group with reading difficulties was 2.1 times that of the high-risk group, but by 2021, the percentage of the two groups was almost identical.

Cantwell and Wooten encourage parents to start phonics early with their children by focusing on reading at home.

“These skills have to be taught,” Cantwell emphasized. “Children are not being taught these skills in school… Parents really need to take action.”

