Decisive Vote – The New York Times

Liberal critics of Manchin sometimes imagine that they know more about the election victory in West Virginia than he does, and that he could continue to win even if he behaved like most Democrats. Rui Teixeira, another political scientist, wrote“If only he weren’t the real Joe Manchin from the real conservative state of West Virginia, but some other Joe Manchin from some other, much more liberal West Virginia!”

It’s true that over the past two years, Manchin has helped defeat some democratic priorities. He condemned the expansion of the child tax credit, which would reduce child poverty. He refused to give up the filibuster to make changes to voting rights (although he wasn’t the only Senate Democrat to oppose it). He helped block two highly qualified Biden candidates, Sarah Bloom Raskin as a senior Federal Reserve official and Nira Tanden as budget director. But these disappointments did not shock the Democrats. Manchin survived by being a loyal Democrat on some issues, such as health care, labor issues, taxes on the rich and, for the most part, climate policy, and openly challenging the party on other issues. His criticism of Biden’s proposals over the past year has boosted his approval rating in West Virginia. polls showed.

“Democrats should be able to think twice about West Virginia politics at the same time,” Noel said. explained in The Washington Post. First, Manchin is more conservative than most Democrats and sometimes hurts the party’s agenda. Second, he may still be the most valuable Democrat in Washington today. (If you think Biden was the only likely 2020 nominee to beat Trump, then perhaps Manchin is in second place.)

Did the critics help?

With all that said, I understand some of the intensity of liberal criticism in recent months. If Manchin were to block the climate bill, as he appeared to be on the verge of doing so, it would mean a bigger break with his party than anything he has done before. This would be related to an issue of key importance for the country and the whole world.

The obvious question is whether the criticism itself helped change Manchin’s mind. I think that many of the harshest attacks probably did not matter: after all, he heard similar criticism about his position on filibusters and voting rights, and he did not budge. But the specific argument that he alone could be responsible for climate damage may have helped him waver. At least that is the impression of many observers on Capitol Hill.

“He has always signaled that he is ready for big climate change,” said Rep. Ro Hanna, a progressive Democrat from California. said SFGate This week. And Carl Hulse, chief Washington correspondent for The Times, told me, “Manchin didn’t want to be the man the Democrats blame for single-handedly letting the planet burn. He was the one who went back to Chuck Schumer to close the deal after the onslaught of criticism.”