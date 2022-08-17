Decades later, writer Jamil Yang Kochai reunites with the teacher who changed his life.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jamil Jan Kochai

Writer Jamil Yang Kochai has been searching for more than a decade for Susan Lung, the second-grade teacher who changed his life more than 20 years ago. And on Saturday night, in one of those “life is better than fiction” twists, they finally reunited at one of his book reading events.

“Thanks to her, I pretty much learned how to read and write in English, and if it weren’t for Mrs. Lung, I don’t know what would have happened to me,” says Kochai, who still can’t call herself a former teacher by name. told NPR.

“I feel like everything I’ve done up to this point – all my success, the fact that I’m a writer today – it all started with Mrs. Lung back in 1999 when I was 7 years old,” he added.

Kochai is the author 99 nights in Logar, Pen/Hemingway Award finalist for debut novel. He is currently promoting his second book, Ghosts of Haji Hotak and other stories. His work has been published and praised in many of the nation’s most respected publications. But for much of his early life, he hardly spoke English.

The writer was born in an Afghan refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, and his family moved to California when he was only a year old. At home, they spoke mostly Pashto and a little Farsi, so by the time he started first grade, Kochay said, he was completely at a loss.

As a result, he said, “I associated school and learning with punishment and exclusion.”

He fell further behind in the summer of 1999, when the family spent several months in Afghanistan.

“I fell in love with my parents’ home village in Logar, but almost everything I learned in first grade I forgot by the end of the summer,” Kochay explained.



The magic of Mrs Lung and all her devoted teachers

Then came Mrs. Lung, who quickly realized that Kochai was in serious trouble at Alice Norman Elementary School, both academically and socially.

“I saw that he was insightful, but he had a hard time,” Lung told NPR.

“Not only did he have to forget all the English he knew, but he had to deal with kids who didn’t understand it.”

The two got to work, meeting one-on-one in class almost every day after school. By the end of the school year, Kochai said, he was winning reading comprehension competitions.

Recalling his experience, Lung said that this is not a unique situation.

“Thousands of teachers everywhere do the same thing, and they do it out of love for the cause. Not because of some fame, but because we have a passion for it, ”she said.

Lung added: “It’s incredible to see their literacy growing by leaps and bounds. Seeing when they can connect with their little friends, which I think is an important part of learning English or any other language.”

The problem with not calling you by your first name with elementary school teachers

Lung and Kochai lost touch at the end of a year of marriage. Kochai’s father found work in another city, and the boy left, albeit with a new insatiable love of reading and writing. By the time he moved on to high school, Kochai’s parents encouraged him to find his former teacher to thank her. But despite all his efforts, he could not find her.

“Part of that was that I didn’t know her name. She was always just Mrs. Lung to me, so when I called various places to ask about her, they couldn’t find any record of her,” he said, laughing. .

But Kochai kept trying in college and beyond. However, it came out empty.

Then, while promoting his first novel, he wrote an essay for the Literary Center magazine describing the transformative impact Loong had had on his life. Neurosurgeon Lung accidentally read it, and on her next visit, the doctor asked the now-retired educator, “Did you ever teach at Alice Norman Elementary School?”

It was Lung’s husband who ultimately found Kochai. “He found me on Facebook and contacted me out of the blue,” Kochai said.

They scheduled a phone call that night.

“After all these years, I finally got a chance to express to her how much I still think about her and how much she means to me,” Kochai said, adding that he also managed to call both of his parents. “She was still the same Mrs. Lung. Just as sweet, kind and warm as always. And we all cried. It was a really emotional, beautiful night,” he said.

It was the height of the coronavirus pandemic and they promised to meet in person once everything was back to normal. But, as happens in life, Kochai said, one thing after another seemed to get in the way, and the reunion never took place.

We are reunited and it’s great

“Again, it was my husband who had the idea of ​​going to the reading on Saturday,” Lung said.

Lung’s husband saw a Facebook post about Kochai’s new book and suggested they go to Davis, California for a reading.

“I had no idea they were going to be there,” Kochai said, looking perfectly pleased.

“I don’t know how I haven’t seen her before, but Mrs Lung was sitting in the front row. I mean, it’s been 20-22 years since I last saw her,” he reasoned.

They hugged and he laughed, and she asked him to sign her copy of his first novel.

“And I should leave her a little note explaining how much she means to me. And it was a really beautiful evening,” added Kochai.

They exchanged numbers again, and now they have a new plan. “We’re having a big family dinner next week!” Kochai said.

Meanwhile, Lung has some homework to do: “I’m going through part of his first book and I just got his second book to read, so I’ll be reading it when I’m done.”