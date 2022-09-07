New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Missouri veteran who used a fake name to serve in the military and live overseas for more than three decades was sentenced Tuesday to community service and prison time.

Delio Antonio Barner, 60, will also be on supervised release after completing 100 hours of community service, the Justice Department said.

He initially served in the army under his own name and was not given the opportunity to re-enlist and was discharged. In April 1985, he used the name of a St. Louis man identified as JS to re-enlist in the Army, the DOJ said.

He served for several years in Berlin and then began working for security companies in Germany for 33 years. While abroad, he fathered six children who all lived under his name, officials said.

While living under a false name, Barner applied for a U.S. passport and renewed it three times, federal prosecutors said.

The scheme was exposed when the real man applied for health insurance in June 2018 and was told he had to get healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs because he had served in the military.

However, the victim had never served in the military, the Justice Department said. “He told the Veterans Administration police about the use of his identity, which led to the involvement of the Veterans Administration Office of Inspector General and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service.”

Berner was interviewed by officials at the US Embassy in Berlin in July 2019. During questioning, he admitted to using the name to obtain a passport and VA benefits.

He eventually surrendered to authorities at the airport in March 2020 and was taken to St. Louis by the US Marshals Service.

He spent a week in jail and pleaded guilty in May to making a false statement in a passport application.