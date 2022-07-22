Decades after leaving her foster home, she learned that she was entitled to benefits. Where did the money go?

Enlarge this image switch title Libby March for The Marshall Project

Libby March for The Marshall Project

It’s been almost 45 years since Katie Stoltz-Silvis has been in foster care in Pennsylvania. Stoltz-Silvis was nine years old when her father died, making her and her siblings eligible for survivor benefits. But she only learned about these benefits decades later, after reading an investigation published by The Marshall Project and NPR.

A report released last year showed that foster care agencies in at least 49 states and Washington, D.C., are applying for Social Security on behalf of foster children in their care who are eligible for benefits. due to death, disability or veterans. Agencies often withhold money, often without notifying the children, their families or lawyers.

Stolz-Silvis followed step by step instructions contact the Social Security Administration associated with the investigation, which was developed using information provided by the agency. Here she came across a checkpoint.

“Out of curiosity, I called them to find out what happened to my benefits while I was in foster care,” Stoltz-Silvis said. “The person on the other end of the line told me they were not allowed to give me this information.”

About this story This article was published in collaboration with Marshall Project, non-profit news organization covering the US criminal justice system. Subscribe to them newslettersand follow them on Twitter, Instagram as well as facebook.

In recent months, The Marshall Project and NPR have heard from dozens of former foster children who have spoken of similar failed attempts to find out if a state or local agency applied to become their parents. a “recipient representative” that allows the agency to receive federal benefits.process permitted by federal regulations.

Many said they tried to contact Social Security but received no response. And those who found out their benefits had been taken away said there seemed to be no clear way to get that money back.

In an email, Darren Lutz, a spokesman for the Social Security Administration, said that for those wondering about past benefits, “We keep a record of the benefits we’ve paid and can answer their questions.” The agency “provided guidance and training to our employees on our policies and requirements for selecting representative beneficiaries, notifying relevant parties, and monitoring the operation of foster care agencies that act as representative payees for a child in foster care.”

For current adopted children, Child and Families spokesman Pat Fisher confirmed that both the agency and the Department of Social Security are developing joint guidance for government agencies on how to deal with these cases, although there is no release date.

Jermaine Wilson, who was in foster care in Washington state, said he should have received disability benefits after he was hit by a car at the age of 15. “big excuse” from social security.

Melody Masi said she should have received Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits after her father died while she was in foster care in Virginia. When she called Social Security, she said a representative told her “she hears a lot about it” but “unfortunately there’s nothing they can do about it.”

Jayden Keely was 17 years old and in foster care when her mother died and she became eligible for Social Security death benefits. But for eight months, from October 2019 to July 2020, she said no one told her about benefits or even that her mother had died. She learned about it from a brother or sister.

“I didn’t know anything about this,” Kylie said.

For two years, Kylie tried to get information from Social Security about her benefits, but she said the rep told her that every time she called, she was placed at the end of the waiting list, so she stopped calling for a while. . She eventually found out that the amount owed to her was about $8,500, but she said that she had not received any of it.

Human rights activists could only point to isolated cases in the past when judges restored benefits for specific young people.

Amy Harfeld, director of national policy for the Child Welfare Institute, a non-profit organization working on behalf of foster youth, expressed frustration at the agency’s inaction. “It is unacceptable to ignore the youth who have been at the forefront of requests,” she said.



In the original Marshall Project/NPR report, most child service agencies indicated that it was legal for them to apply to Social Security to become a financial representative for foster care, although federal regulations state that a parent, foster parent, relative, or family friend is preferred. . Nearly all agencies have said they take money from children as reimbursement for foster care costs.

In a landmark class action lawsuit in Alaska the district court ruled that the state must notify foster youth before applying for federal benefits. Appeals in the case are ongoing.

Meanwhile, legislators at the local, state, and federal levels have begun to address the issue.

Last year, federal law which would have barred state agencies from using foster child welfare benefits in their budgets, failed to gain congressional approval. As the bill’s main sponsor, Democratic Rep. Danny K. Davis of Illinois, put it, “Yes, indeed, we’re still here a year later.”

This summer, Davis said he plans to reintroduce legislation that would provide youth benefits and also retain federal support for child protection systems. The bill would require agencies to interview foster children to identify any relatives who could be nominated as recipient representatives and who could provide money for the children when they are old enough to leave the foster family.

“Aging is a difficult time for many young people, and it is highly desirable that as many resources as possible fall into the hands of foster children,” Davis said.

Following the publication of the investigation, several states took action on the matter, including Nebraska, Illinois, Connecticut, California as well as Minnesota. There are also plans for a bill next year in Hawaii.

At the local level, city governments have passed or introduced laws to address the issue of New York, Los Angeles County, Philadelphia as well as Washington.

But these state and local measures only apply to youth currently in foster care. Kylie, Wilson and other former foster children who have been constantly calling their Social Security offices about their benefits should await further guidance from federal agencies. Many others still may not even know that their benefits have been stolen.

“The very nature of this practice and the reason it has persisted for so long is that it all happens behind the backs of foster youth and their lawyers,” Harfeld said. “It’s very rare to find young people who know this has happened to them.”