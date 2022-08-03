Decade After ‘Few Teams No Match,’ Juan Soto Trade Leaves Nationals Starless and Surprised

WASHINGTON – For a decade, almost always dominating championship contention more than they didn’t, it was the greatest club on the planet for a fleeting moment.

On Tuesday morning, the Washington Nationals finally blew it all, leaving behind a shaky future and a scarred, struggling quarterback.

A mocking star. A defiant general manager. A stunned clubhouse. A manager in tears. Confused fan base.

That’s the power of 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto, who tried to win a World Series with the San Diego Padres, but will be remembered as the last of many superstars here. Those who put baseball on the map here pointed the door to yet other forever homes.

Which departure, though, is more jarring: Soto, still more than two years from free agency and the greatest hitter of his generation, shipped cross-country less than three weeks after he turned down a contract offer and was left confused by its revelations. Details.

You can call that afternoon – July 16, 2022 – the day it really ended here, when the Nationals’ desire to trade for their star went public after he rejected a $29 million-a-year offer.

The details — random, really — emerged Monday morning when the Nationals struck a deal for four prospects and big league slugger Luke Voight in exchange for Soto and respected first baseman Josh Bell. The so-called reboot turned out to be an official teardown.

And the final acknowledgment that that 2019 World Series title-clinching championship window has come to a hopeless end.

“That flag will fly forever, sure,” said reliever Sean Doolittle, one of the final pieces of the title club, “but it stinks.”

It probably stinks a little less for Soto. He bats between Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego, where money, superstars and opportunities to replenish them flow like horchata to wash down your fish taco.

But Soto loved it here, bought a house here, counseled less experienced hitters his age like a seasoned vet, worked his way into the fans’ hearts. Now he has to say an emotional goodbye to manager Dave Martinez and possibly sell the house.

Don’t cry for Soto yet.

“The first time I got traded,” said designated hitter Nelson Cruz, whose poor first half ensured he was stuck with the 35-69 Nationals past Tuesday’s deadline, “I was 20 years old and I cried for two days. He’s very mature in everything he does.

No, the bigger loss than the Great Soto is that, as a whole, this is the closing window for a group of superstars that will never be assembled in this fashion again.

Once in a lifetime

The stars that built the franchise in 2009 are back. Drafting pitcher Stephen Strasburg No. 1 was Rizzo’s first major move after taking over as GM for the disgraced Jim Bowden after consecutive 100-loss seasons. Then a year later another terrible one. The season that started the drafting of Bryce Harper with the top pick.

For Nats fans wondering if their franchise has a curse on them, this probably isn’t said enough, but: No club has ever drafted superstars of this caliber as 1-1 picks in consecutive years. And thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, it’s unlikely to happen again.

By 2012, the Nationals had won the first of four division championships. By 2014, Anthony Rendon was an All-Star caliber player. By 2015, Max Scherzer was in the fold. Trey Turner was acquired in a trade from the Padres.

By 2019, all were World Series champs — save for Harper, who was enshrined in the hearts of Nationals fans by Soto after leaving the Phillies as a free agent for a $330 million deal.

The schadenfreude is palpable: the occasionally insular Harper is rich and ringless, the happy Soto and the cheerful vets championed.

Instead, a terrifying revolving door and an odd pattern of contract negotiations began.

Harper turned down $300 million from the Nats, we somehow learned. By his conclusion, we find that it has been heavily postponed. Rendon was also unable to sign a long-term contract. He eventually left Strasburg for the $245 million the club decided to keep, a fortunate decision.

Turner? The Nationals liked him until he was too good, until his shortstop rental reached $300 million rather than the $200 million district.

Now, that’s all gone, with Turner packing Scherzer with the Dodgers after 2021. You don’t have to be the savviest fan to realize the picks the Nationals faced on all of these guys. Harper, Rendon and Scherzer received free agent deals worth a combined $705 million, with Scherzer receiving a record $43 million from the Mets.

Turner will receive at least $200 million after this year, while Soto will receive north of $400 million after 2024. About $1.5 billion is received among superstars.

You don’t have to be a banker or a seamhead to know that with Soto and his two-plus remaining years on the final nail — letting them all go would be unforgivable.

Rizzo also seems to know this.

‘I’m the one who signed him’

With the clubhouse and manager’s office, along with the online community and homes across the DMV suddenly filled with anachronistic shirseys, GM struck a different tone. His hulking 2019 championship ring and commemorative polo said plenty, but he delivered so much more.

“I wore this ring on purpose, okay. It shows what we’ve done in the past and what we’re going to do in the future,” he said, before invoking one of Martinez’s chestnuts from the 2019 run. “We’re on a bumpy road right now. We believe it’s going to be a beautiful place to come out of this thing.

But to call Juan Soto a GM who should be traded, right?

“I’m the guy who signed him, too,” he replied, before saying that Soto, who has a career OPS of .894, was lucky to be with him in the 2019 title run. “I remember Juan as the guy who was with me when I won my first World Series as a general manager. Now I’m looking to do my next one.

But what about the fans who have no star player to cheer for?

“That being said, if you’re wondering where those players come from, thank you for leading the scouting and player development staff here. We’ve had more impact players than anybody in the game. We’ve had stars here throughout our tenure. We’ve had a 10-year run that’s with some teams. Unmatched. We won four division titles, a wild card title, a National League pennant and a world championship.

“You can count on one hand the number of teams that can match that success story in the last 10 years and we’re equipped and capable and can reboot like we’ve done before and have 10 years of success.”

Now that we know how this club is built, one has to wonder if past performance can predict future prospects. Padres – Outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, major league-ready shortstop CJ Abrams and pitchers Mackenzie Gore (he’s a closer) and Jarlin Susana (he’s 18 but promising) are strong. One American League club’s talent evaluator, who requested anonymity for competitive reasons, called them “very solid” after watching them for several seasons.

The Nats’ trades over the past two years, as Rizzo noted, have included catcher Kibert Ruiz, Abrams short, Hassel center and Luis Garcia at second. The contracts of pitching holdovers Strasburg and Patrick Corbin should saddle them for a few more years, but shouldn’t prevent a big spending spree when needed.

It’s just kind of cruel, a decade after winning the club back on the downslope and reviving the blah franchise and adding billions of dollars to the Lerner family’s fortunes.

“We’ve gone from a nothing organization and a team to a contender year after year,” said reliever Tyler Clippard, who joined the club from 2008-14 and returned this year. “I’m proud to be a part of that. It’s come full circle … but it’s become a winning organization.

Clipperd was there for Harper, who debuted at 19, the reticent Rendon, who was traded before Scherzer burst onto the scene, and enjoyed a few weeks of Soto. Now, he and Doolittle, two injured relievers, are the only recognizable players from an era that has suddenly passed, along with the struggling Corbin and Strasburg.

“You talk about the talent that’s come through this locker room over the last 10 years with Harper and Strauss and Soto – Man,” Clippard said. “They are all generations of players who have come and gone. It is not easy. It’s going to be tough for the fans.

“But it’s up to us as players and as an organization to give them something to root for.”

‘I will never make that decision’

That doesn’t include Soto, who Doolittle recalled was a different person than he looked the day details of his contract offer were leaked. Soto didn’t laugh. He doesn’t hang out with his peers. He was, as Doolittle said, “carrying around a bit.”

Soto’s on-field swagger lends itself to a more quiet persona in the clubhouse. Now, he’s embroiled in a public-relations battle with his team suddenly the injured party because he chose to pursue free agency at two years and not $440 million.

The $29 million annual salary, however, is $6 million less than the injured Rendon and Strasburg earned three years ago. Players understand when others — especially elite talents — are reluctant to sign contracts that expire by the time the ink dries.

“Juan has the support of the guys here, when we started talking about it, ‘Yeah, I could see why he didn’t take it.’ He’s very good and young,” said Doolittle, 35, who joined the club via trade in 2017, a year before Soto made his debut.

“None of us can understand being in that situation. I had similar conversations with Harper and Rendon during my time here. It’s like, ‘I’ll never have to make that decision.’

“But you start thinking about it and you’re like, ‘I can see why. Hopefully, they’ll do something.’ I know there was a day when he felt uncomfortable being there, but there was never a time when the boys here felt any different about him.

Rizzo said he is not working on ownership in the form of an ordinance either in the present or in the future; Lerner expects to sell the team when a buyer emerges. Rizzo’s rule is to see this restructuring depend on which group pays the estimated $2 billion needed to buy the club.

Rizzo put his resume on the table Tuesday. Soto has had the last five seasons and chances are, the Nationals may not see another like him, or leave before him.

“It’s a business. A big business. And when you’re trading a player like that, it’s not easy,” Clippard said. “You could argue that there was never a good trade for a player like that.”