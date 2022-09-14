New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three actresses killed in plane wreckage Megan HiltyFamily members identified.

On Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a statement on their website stating that the wreckage plane crash On September 4 Hilty killed 10 people, including her pregnant sister Lauren, her brother-in-law Ross and her nephew Remy. – found.

“Due to the water depth (approximately 190 feet) and current (3-5 knots), a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) is the most suitable means of recovery,” read a statement on the NTSB website. “The NTSB continues to be in communication with federal agencies and local companies to acquire a work class ROV.”

Hilty spoke about the tragic incident over Labor Day weekend via his Instagram on September 8.

Coast Guard releases names of seaplane onboard that crashed near Seattle, 1 dead and 9 missing

“My dear sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that flight,” the actress wrote. “To make this news even more devastating, my sister Eight months pregnant And we look forward to welcoming baby Luke into the world next month.

“It’s important to get these details right to honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they leave behind,” Hilty continued.

The Broadway actress She also thanked her fans. “It’s such a comfort to know how much Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca are truly loved,” she concluded.

The floatplane crash occurred near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, about halfway between its destination and takeoff points. The downed plane has been identified as a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Otter propeller plane, according to the NTSB.

The flight was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, which said it was “heartbroken” by the crash.