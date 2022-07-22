type here...
Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman and Lionel Conacher to join...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT

Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman and Lionel Conacher to join Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2022

By printveela editor

R&B vocal artist Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted athlete Lionel Conacher are among the names joining Canada’s Walk of Fame this year.

The first tour of the 2022 honorees was announced at the annual Music Under the Stars fundraiser Thursday night at Casa Loma in Toronto.

Three influential Canadians join the creation of comedy brand Just For Laughs and special recognition for rock band Hamilton Arkells, who received the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honor for their contributions to music.

Organizers say new recruits will be announced in the coming weeks.

All of them will be honored at an in-person gala on December 3rd at the Beanfield Center in Toronto.

CTV will later show an edited television edition of the gala.

Of this year’s inductees, Cox is best known for her 1990s R&B hits, including a hit dance remix. Nobody should be herewhile for years Raisman was a rare female executive in the Canadian business world, building a books and home goods empire as chief executive of Indigo.

Conacher, who died at the age of 54 in 1954, won the Canadian light heavyweight boxing championship in 1920, a year before he led the Toronto Argonauts to the Gray Cup by scoring 15 points in their victory over Edmonton with a score of 23:0.

Just For Laughs is an “international comedy institution” with its own festivals, TV programs and other events.

Canada’s Walk of Fame is a national non-profit organization that has evolved from honoring inductees with stars engraved on sidewalks in Toronto’s entertainment district to an annual national series of programs and celebrations.

