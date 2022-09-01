Deborah Cox, Cardinal Offishall and Julie Black to Perform at the Black Academy Legacy Awards

Deborah Cox, Cardinal Offishall and Julie Black are among the group of musicians slated to appear at the inaugural Legacy Awards.

The founders of The Black Academy, a Canadian black talent awards initiative launched in 2020 by brothers Shamir Anderson and Stephan James, announced today the line-up as well as the evening’s hosts.

They will include King Bach, former Governor General Mikael Jean, Amanda Parris, Odario Williams, Arisa Cox, Brandon Gonez and Kathleen Newman-Bremang.

Keysha Freshh, Izzy-S, Sate and DJ 4Korner will also perform, with Anderson and James as hosts.

The Heritage Awards will be a 90-minute live show featuring musical performances, tributes to established and emerging black talent in the country, and a series of awards presentations in categories such as film, television, music, and sports. A voting jury comprised of the Black Academy itself, as well as representatives from the music, film, television and pop culture industries, will determine the winners.

In addition to the main category, there will also be a Fans’ Choice Award for Canadian digital content creators who identify black people. Voting will open on September 6th at www.vote.blackacademy.ca.

The event, which will air on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET, will be the first ever Canadian black talent show. It will be streamed from Toronto’s History Entertainment Center, which was created through a partnership between Drake and artist management company Live Nation last year.

“Organizing this celebration of black Canadian talent is a labor of love and I am honored to be invited to lead this epic undertaking,” awards host David F. Meva was quoted in a press release.

“A ton of care and thought went into creating the first edition of The Legacy Awards and I think Canadians will be very inspired by what they see.”

Black Academy is expected to release further announcements of additional performers, a full list of honorees and tickets in the coming weeks.