Sports

Debo Samuel agrees to three-year, $73.5 million deal with San Francisco 49ers

By printveela editor

-

24
0
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel has agreed to a three-year extension with the team.

The deal is worth $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon and Mike Jones. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Samuel is the latest wide receiver from the 2019 class to get their payday. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension. Terry McLaurin signed a three-year, $71 million extension with the Washington Commanders in June, while AJ Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles after a draft day trade from the Tennessee Titans.

Drafted 36th overall by the 49ers in 2019, Samuel will play his biggest role in the offense in the 2021 season. After seeing 121 targets for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions, Samuel is also more involved in the run game than ever. His 59 rushing attempts are third on San Francisco’s list in 2021, earning Samuel his first All-Pro status. Last season, Samuel finished 10th in rushing touchdowns while leading the NFL in yards per reception.

The extension ends a tumultuous relationship between Samuels and the 49ers. Samuel requested a trade in April, citing compensation for his extensive use in San Francisco’s offense. According to NFL Network’s Ian RapaportCompleting the deal “will not be easy,” with both sides “completely rebuilding the relationship.”

Contributors: Tyler Dragon, Mike Jones



