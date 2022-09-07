Debbie Allen is a trailblazing, directing and dancing queen

(CNN)At 72, Debbie Allen has achieved her greatest achievement, not for herself, but for her children.
Earlier this year, she finally opened a new 24,000-square-foot performing arts center for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) in Los Angeles – The Rimes Performing Arts Center. (Yes, like Shonda Rhimes.)
Allen founded DADA two decades ago to provide opportunities for children of color to participate in the performing arts, specifically. Her reason for becoming a favorite is personal.
“In my heart, I’ve always been one of those guys,” Allen told CNN in a recent interview. “I grew up in Houston, Texas where everything was segregated in the ’50s and ’60s and I couldn’t go to class. I wasn’t allowed to go to the best dance schools.”
She studied and struggled and made her way to success. Her first big break: “Fame,” a 1980 film followed by a TV series about high school students at a performing arts school in New York. Allen plays Lydia Grant, a strict but loving dance instructor who doesn’t sugarcoat everything she does to succeed in the dance world.
“The role in ‘Fame’ did a lot of things for me because I did a lot of things. I was a choreographer, I became a director on ‘Fame,’ I was their mama, I was their psychiatrist, I was their cook, I did everything,” Allen said of her experience. remembered “I fell in love with those amazing young people who were actors and dancers and became writers and musicians, and it was a step that we released around the world.”
Her art center was made possible with the help of some of her friends and colleagues, who pitched in when Allen wasn’t sure if her dream of expanding would come true.
It’s been a long time.
In 2017, Hollywood powerhouse producer Rhimes, with whom Allen worked on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” purchased a warehouse building in LA’s Koreatown and donated it to Allen’s program. Rhimes Performing Arts Center opened this spring.
“To give more opportunities to young people in the arts, that’s my purpose in life. It’s bigger than anything I do,” Allen said.
And Allen has done a lot. From dancing, to producing, to choreography, to acting and directing, she has forcefully yet gracefully transcended past boundaries that the industry has put in her way.
Allen has been a director and executive producer on “Greys,” a show that, she says, deals with real-life issues. covid and women’s reproductive rights.
“Our program is very women-driven and the plight of women in this country right now is remarkable. What’s happening, what’s ahead of us and the battles we have to fight to not go back to the dark ages. It’s scary,” Allen said.
With the set to enter the show Record breaking In the 19th season, Allen admitted, “We’ve been talking about ending it for the last three years,” but ending the series didn’t feel right.
“We can’t,” she said. “The fans — (we have) more fans now than ever before.”
She had another show — “A Different World,” the groundbreaking series Allen created and directed from 1988-1993 — ended prematurely, she says, and she doesn’t mince words when the subject comes up.
“‘A Different World’ should never go off the air,” she said. “I think about that because talk about relevance, talk about what’s really happening in our country. We addressed a few things — presidential campaigns, racism, date rape, AIDS.”
With an impressive career to look back on, Allen still spends most of her time looking forward.
Later this month, she will host a jazz festival with Grammy winner and legendary musician Arturo Sandoval to raise money for her school. She is excited to teach salsa, as well as taco trucks and tequila.
Hell-bent on having fun while working hard, she laughs easily and embraces the new with the old. Like twerking.
Oh, yes, she twerks.
“Twerking has many names; it was a brilliant way back,” she says. “Twerking is fun. It’s a booty move for what it is, and you can link it directly to African dance.”
Whether she’s raising money, bossing around on set or moving her feet, Allen keeps her goals in mind.
“I’d like to remember her as someone who gave everything,” Allen said. “[Someone] Who gave 150% to her family, her community and the youth of the world.”