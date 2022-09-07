Debbie Allen is a trailblazing, directing and dancing queen

(CNN) At 72, Debbie Allen has achieved her greatest achievement, not for herself, but for her children.

Earlier this year, she finally opened a new 24,000-square-foot performing arts center for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) in Los Angeles – The Rimes Performing Arts Center. (Yes, like Shonda Rhimes.)

Allen founded DADA two decades ago to provide opportunities for children of color to participate in the performing arts, specifically. Her reason for becoming a favorite is personal.

“In my heart, I’ve always been one of those guys,” Allen told CNN in a recent interview. “I grew up in Houston, Texas where everything was segregated in the ’50s and ’60s and I couldn’t go to class. I wasn’t allowed to go to the best dance schools.”

She studied and struggled and made her way to success. Her first big break: “Fame,” a 1980 film followed by a TV series about high school students at a performing arts school in New York. Allen plays Lydia Grant, a strict but loving dance instructor who doesn’t sugarcoat everything she does to succeed in the dance world.

