Death toll rises to 25 after Russia train station bombing; Biden will not visit Kiev: Ukraine updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden will discuss American arms shipments on Thursday but there are no plans for Biden to visit Kiev.

The White House announcement came hours after Russian forces launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station on Wednesday, killing 22 people in the town of Chaplin, 400 miles east of Kiev. Zelensky warned Ukrainians for days that Moscow might try “something particularly brutal” this week.

John Kirby, communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said Biden will “rally for the free world” and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to support Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced a $2.98 billion aid package that will include surface-to-air missile systems, artillery ammunition and drones. Since January, the Biden administration has spent $13.5 billion on military aid to Ukraine.

Latest Developments:

Ukraine’s air force said Russian planes flew about 200 sorties over Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Independence Day. Air raid sirens are sounding in most parts of the country.

► The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested Wednesday on charges of defaming the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police arrested Yevgeny Roizman (59), who served as mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, after searching his apartment and office.

Two children among dead in Russian rocket attack

Two children were among the dead in a rocket attack that killed 25 people in Chaplin on Wednesday, city official Kirill Tymoshenko said. He said 31 people have been injured and search and rescue operations have been completed.

“An 11-year-old boy died under the debris of the house. Another 6-year-old died during a car fire near the railway station,” he said.

Hours before the attack, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was striking Ukrainian military targets with specific weapons, and that “everything is being done to avoid civilian casualties.” However, last week’s car bombing outside Moscow that killed a pro-Putin critic has put Ukraine on high alert for retaliation, even though Ukrainian authorities have denied involvement in the attack.

Zelensky said Ukraine would “definitely” hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and promised to once again expel Russian troops from the country.

“Not a single trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine,” he said.

Contributed by: Associated Press