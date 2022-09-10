New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles County is investigating the death of a man who contracted the monkeypox virus.

At a media conference Thursday, Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said the death was one of two currently under investigation in the US to determine whether monkeypox was the cause. death

“We are currently investigating the death of a person who died of monkeypox in Los Angeles County. We have opened an investigation and additional details are not available at this time,” she told reporters.

Worldwide, seven deaths have been confirmed in cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries.

In California County, the weekly number of new cases reported in August remained stable, although data was incomplete due to delays in reporting.

“Both a plateau in new weekly cases and an increasing doubling time continue to slow the spread of monkeypox virus in LA County,” Singhal said.

The Department announced that eligibility has been expanded to include residents who are currently at risk of exposure as well as residents who may be at risk of future exposure to the monkeypox vaccine.

Those who are now eligible include gay or bisexual or men who have sex with men or transgender people, people of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial or transactional sex, people living with HIV, and especially people who are uncontrolled. or people who have had skin-to-skin or close contact with someone with advanced HIV disease and suspected or confirmed monkeypox.

Texas reported its first death from monkeypox last month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the death of a man who was “severely immunocompromised” and suffering from monkeypox in Harris County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 21,894 cases in the US, but no deaths.

Los Angeles County had 1,836 cases as of Friday.