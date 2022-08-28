New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A visitor to Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona died Friday after falling from a cliff on the North Rim, officials said.

The National Park Service said in a news release Saturday that the 44-year-old man was walking off the trail when he accidentally slipped from the west rim of the Bright Angel Point Trail around 3:30 p.m.

Park rangers responded and found the man’s body about 200 feet below the rim.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

At least five people, including a 44-year-old man, have died in Grand Canyon National Park this year.

In June, a 41-year-old Canadian woman died in temperatures over 104 degrees while hiking through the Grand Canyon on the Bright Angel Trail above the three-mile resthouse.

In April, a Utah woman on a private boating trip died after falling about 20 feet along the Colorado River near Ledges Camp.

Park officials advise visitors to be prepared for the heat and stay on designated trails and paths.