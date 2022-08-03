Death of al-Zawahiri returns attention to al-Qaeda

WASHINGTON. No terrorist group, not even the Islamic State, has had the notoriety and immediate recognition that al-Qaeda has.

But the killing of the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike early Sunday marks a turning point for the global organization. Eight of its top leaders have been killed in the past three years, and it is unclear who will succeed al-Zawahiri.

However, al-Qaeda is in more countries and has more fighters than it did on September 11, 2001, when it attacked the United States. Some of its franchises that have sprung up since then, especially in Somalia and the Sahel region of West Africa, have gone from strength to strength, seizing swaths of territory from weak governments and spending millions of dollars on new weapons despite decades of efforts to weaken and contain them. .