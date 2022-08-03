Death of al-Zawahiri returns attention to al-Qaeda

WASHINGTON. No terrorist group, not even the Islamic State, has had the notoriety and immediate recognition that al-Qaeda has.
But the killing of the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike early Sunday marks a turning point for the global organization. Eight of its top leaders have been killed in the past three years, and it is unclear who will succeed al-Zawahiri.
However, al-Qaeda is in more countries and has more fighters than it did on September 11, 2001, when it attacked the United States. Some of its franchises that have sprung up since then, especially in Somalia and the Sahel region of West Africa, have gone from strength to strength, seizing swaths of territory from weak governments and spending millions of dollars on new weapons despite decades of efforts to weaken and contain them. .
None of these affiliates pose the same threat to the American homeland as 9/11 al-Qaeda. But they are deadly and resilient. A Qaeda affiliate in East Africa killed three Americans at a US base in Kenya in 2020. A Florida-trained Saudi officer killed three sailors and injured eight more in 2019. The officer operated on his own, but was in contact with the Qaeda branch in Yemen as he finalized his attack plans.
And, as al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul suggests, al-Qaeda and its leaders are feeling confident moving around Afghanistan now that the Taliban are back in control of the country, counterterrorism officials said.
“The question is not what does this do to al-Qaeda, but what does it do to the terrorists’ witches potion in Afghanistan?” said Brian Katulis, vice president of policy for the Middle East Institute.
Al-Qaeda is not the only global terrorist network in transition. A risky pre-dawn raid by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria in early February resulted in the death of the top Islamic State leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. ISIS fighters have returned to guerrilla warfare since the last remnants of its caliphate or religious state in Syria were taken over by US-backed Syrian Kurds in 2019.
But al-Zawahiri’s death brings back attention to al-Qaeda, which since the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011 has been largely overshadowed by its upstart rival Islamic State, also known as ISIS. Many terrorism analysts say Saif al-Adel, a senior Qaeda leader wanted by the FBI in connection with the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in East Africa, is likely to succeed al-Zawahiri. Presumably he lives in Iran.
“The international context is favorable for al-Qaeda, which intends to once again be recognized as the leader of the global jihad,” UN report concluded in July. “Al-Qaeda propaganda is now better developed to compete with ISIS as a key player in inspiring the international threat environment, and it may eventually become a more significant source of direct threat.”
Afghanistan
No other country is under more scrutiny by the United States in connection with the return of al-Qaeda than Afghanistan. Announcing al-Zawahiri’s death on Monday, President Biden said the strike would help ensure Afghanistan can no longer “become a terrorist haven” or “launching pad” for attacks against the United States.
But the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country last August has forced the military and spy agencies to monitor Qaeda’s resurgence with only limited informant networks on the ground and drones flying from the Persian Gulf on surveillance missions “beyond the horizon.”
This spring, another UN report warned that al-Qaeda had gained “enhanced freedom of action” in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. The report notes that a number of Qaeda leaders may have resided in Kabul, and that the increase in public statements and video recordings of al-Zawahiri suggests that he was able to lead more effectively and openly after the Taliban took control.
But intelligence shared by UN member states in a July report showed that al-Qaeda poses no such immediate threat as the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan.
“Al-Qaeda is not seen as an immediate international threat from its safe haven in Afghanistan because it lacks external operational capacity and does not currently want to create international hardship or embarrassment for the Taliban,” the UN report says.
Outside of Afghanistan, the vast al-Qaeda affiliates enjoyed local autonomy, adhering to al-Zawahiri’s overall strategy. As a result, his death is likely to have little effect on the day-to-day operations of the franchises, counterterrorism experts say.
“Today, al-Qaeda Central is pretty much a spiritual authority that leads but does not directly control,” said Rita Katz, co-founder of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist groups online. “The global jihadist movement has proven resilient.”
Somalia
Qaeda’s richest and deadliest affiliate by far is al-Shabaab, a franchise in Somalia and the rest of East Africa, military and counterterrorism officials said.
Al-Shabab currently has between 7,000 and 12,000 fighters and spends roughly $24 million a year – a quarter of its budget – on weapons and explosives, as well as drones, according to the latest UN report.
And the threat is growing. “In my opinion, al-Shabaab has only become stronger and bolder over the past year due to a lack of effective governance and counterterrorism pressure,” said General Stephen J. Townsend, head of the Pentagon’s Africa Command. told the Senate in March.
In the latest sign of unrest, nearly 500 Shabab fighters crossed into eastern Ethiopia last month and clashed with Ethiopian troops along the border, General Townsend said.
In May, Mr. Biden signed an order allowing the Pentagon to redeploy hundreds of special operations forces inside Somalia, largely overturning President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw almost all of the 700 ground troops stationed there.
In addition, Mr. Biden granted the Pentagon’s request for permanent authority to prosecute about a dozen suspected al-Shabaab leaders. Since Mr. Biden took office, airstrikes in Somalia have largely been limited to those intended to protect partner forces facing immediate threat.
Taken together, Mr. Biden’s decisions revived the indefinite US counterterrorism operation, which was a low-key war involving three administrations.
Military officials said the total number of US troops with a “permanent presence” in Somalia would be capped at around 450. This would replace a system in which US troops trained and advised Somali and African Union forces on short visits.
The Biden administration’s strategy in Somalia is to try to reduce the threat from al-Shabaab by stifling its ability to plan and execute complex operations, such as the January 2020 attack on the US air base in Manda Bay, Kenya, as a result of which killed three Americans. .
West Africa
In the Sahel, a vast arid sub-Saharan region, fighters from both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have been fighting local authorities in places like Mali and Burkina Faso for years.
Despite the arrival of French troops and UN peacekeeping forces, the militants spread throughout Mali and then to neighboring countries. In Burkina Faso, in the south, nearly two million people have been displaced by the conflict.
Gulf of Guinea countries such as Benin and the Ivory Coast have also come under sporadic attacks as violence seeps south. An affiliate of Qaeda known as JNIM is training recruits in Burkina Faso before sending them “to their countries of origin,” according to a July UN report.
Syria
The most serious concerns about terrorism in Syria are associated with thousands of Islamic State fighters in the country’s northeast.
In recent years, US counterterrorism officials have raised concerns about the Qaeda affiliate in Syria, Khurras al-Din, which they say is plotting attacks against the West using the chaotic security situation in the country’s northwest. and the protection unintentionally provided by the Russian air defense system. Syrian government forces.
But recent U.S. airstrikes, such as the strike in Idlib province in June that the military said killed Abu Hamza al-Yemeni, a senior leader of the group, have eased some of the worry.
Yemen
For more than a decade, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Yemen has been one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations on the planet. The group spent years inventing explosives that were difficult to detect, including trying to disguise bombs in devices such as mobile phones. At least three times he tried to blow up American airliners, but was unsuccessful.
But several of the group’s leaders have been killed in recent years, undermining its ability to organize or conduct operations against the West, US and European counterterrorism experts say.
Clashes with rival Islamic State rebels and the Houthis in Yemen have also weakened the group, whose full name is al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP. Although the group has dwindled, intelligence and counterterrorism officials warn that the organization remains dangerous.