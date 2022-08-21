NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

  • Image 1 of 10

    Tony Bennett, originally Anthony Dominic Benedetto, is a Queens native known for his epically sensitive music. (Suzy Pratt/FilmMagic)

  • A young Tony Bennett performing in 1952
    Image 2 of 10

    In 1949 Bob Hope discovered Tony Bennett performing at a nightclub. Hope gave him the stage name ‘Tony Bennett’. Bennett scored hit records throughout the ’50s, including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “Because of You.” (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Tony Bennett and third wife Susan Crowe in 1990
    Image 3 of 10

    In the late 80s, Susan Crowe, Tony Bennett’s third wife, asked to go backstage at a Bennett show when she was just 19 years old. She is his date for the evening. They dated for 20 years before getting married in 2007. (Getty Images via Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

  • Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Bennett in 2017
    Image 4 of 10

    Susan Crowe and Tony Bennett in 2017. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

  • Tony Bennett and his ex-wife actress Sandra Grant Bennett in 1980
    Image 5 of 10

    Tony Bennett was married to Sandra Grant Bennett from 1971-1981. The former couple met at a pool party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They have two daughters, actress Joanna Bennett and singer Antonia Bennett. (Vinny Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga at the 2015 Grammys
    Image 6 of 10

    Tony Bennett recorded a jazz album called “Cheek to Cheek” with pop star Lady Gaga. They toured together in 2014 and 2015. They released their second album “Love for Sale” in 2021. Bennett broke the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material. Bennett and Gaga also won a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.” (Fraser Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Tony Bennett is singing with Lady Gaga in 2021
    Image 7 of 10

    Tony Bennett photographed the performance with Lady Gaga. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He and his family publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2021. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ViacomCBS)

  • Tony Bennett in 2021
    Image 8 of 10

    Tony Bennett departs Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2021. (James Devaney/GC Images)

  • Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall in 2021
    Image 9 of 10

    In 2021, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed duets and solos during a TV special to celebrate his 95th birthday. The special was Bennett’s final performance and was nominated for three Emmy Awards. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LN)

  • Tony Bennett with Duke Ellington painting
    Image 10 of 10

    Tony Bennett photographed with a painting of American jazz pianist Duke Ellington. He donated it to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in 2009 on the 110th anniversary of Ellington’s birthday. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)