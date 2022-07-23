‘Deal should help us breathe’: Africa welcomes Russia-Ukraine grain deal.

During a visit to Kenya on Friday, Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development, announced $255 million in emergency aid to the country.

Many African countries mainly consume grains such as corn, sorghum, millet and rice. But those who consume wheat have increasingly chosen to buy wheat from Russia in recent years because it is cheaper than grain from other countries, according to Hugo Despois, who runs Cerealis, a Paris-based grain trader that sells grain to a dozen African countries. .

Some West African countries such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon or Côte d’Ivoire are particularly susceptible to disruptions in Russian wheat exports. Governments have frozen the price of baguettes or flour to contain the skyrocketing price of wheat, which has jumped from about $250 a tonne in the summer of 2020 to $530 this spring over the past two years.

It may take some time to recover from the price surge. Mr. Tawamba of La Pasta calculated that it would be “at the earliest in two to three months when cheaper wheat gets to us.”

The agreement, signed Friday in Istanbul, comes more than a month after African Union President Macky Sall, Senegalese President, visited Russia to urge President Vladimir Putin to release much-needed grain.

The unblocking of grain exports is welcome news, but experts say it does not solve the problem of soaring fertilizer and fuel prices, which are also caused by the war in Ukraine and have affected food security.