Deaf fan denied subtitles at Just For Laughs festival in Montreal

A deaf man from New York says Montreal just for laughs The festival denied his request for placement despite asking for live subtitles three months in advance.

Tom Willard, himself a stand-up comedian, planned to attend the festival for the first time by purchasing a ticket and booking a hotel, but without subtitles, he was forced to cancel it.

just for laughs says logistical and technical issues are to blame, but Willard said the technology is readily available and it’s time for the annual comedy festival to merge into the modern age.

Currently, there is software that can listen to the person who is speaking and translate what they are saying to the screen, so deaf people like Willard can simply read what is being said on stage.

Bye just for laughs offered an interpreter, that’s not enough, Willard said.

He used software technology to interview the CBC remotely over a video call. The software was able to decipher the reporter’s questions. Willard then read them and responded verbally.

“It’s very difficult to understand stand-up comedy through a translator,” he said.

“It’s like the world doesn’t want us to go out and do something. This is strange”.

Willard was born with the ability to hear, but became deaf when he grew up, he said, which is why he can speak but cannot hear. His standup performances include jokes about his condition, but Willard is not laughing at adjusting.

He was delighted to attend the largest comedy festival in the world, which was founded in 1983 and is only six hours away by car.

He said it was like a war to get housing and filed a complaint with the Quebec government.

The situation leaves Willard wondering if he wants to return to the stage. He said that it makes him feel that comedy is not for him.

Just For Laughs says it’s committed to accessibility

“We strive to hold festivals that are open and accessible to everyone,” he said. Just for laughsstatement.

The statement said that Willard requested live captioning in advance, but this was not possible.

“Unlike many other live events, our shows are not scripted, which makes subtitle programming difficult,” the statement said.

“We regret the disappointment our failure to accommodate this request may have caused Mr. Willard and at his request we have already returned his tickets. We will also return his hotel stay as a gesture of goodwill.”

On some sites, subtitles are available to viewers. Speeches can be transcribed by software or by a human translator who types out what was said. (Presented by Tom Willard)

Heidi Wager is the Executive Director of Hear Entender Québec, an English non-profit organization that helps people who are deaf or hard of hearing in Montreal. Remote live captioning can be done by automated technology or by the person who types it, she says.

This type of service needs to be set up ahead of time, but event organizers can offer this service, she said, noting that her organization is working with the community and event organizers to raise awareness and help integrate accessibility.

“Everyone feels frustrated when they have barriers,” Weiger said. “But we need to come together as a community and strive to make it better.”

Weiger said her group is studying and brainstorming to address the lack of access to performing arts.

She explained that when it comes to hearing loss, each person has different adjustment needs.

“Some people will use subtitles. Some people will read lips,” she said, while others rely on sign language interpreters.

“There needs to be a lot of education in the community about how to properly accommodate a person with an invisible disability, such as hearing loss.”