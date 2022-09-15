New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A hearing-impaired Michigan teenager who rescued a deaf dog from a shelter wants others to know the importance of pet adoption.

Walker Cousineau, 14, and his family adopted Dave, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, about a month ago.

The couple has been “inseparable” ever since, mother Mindy Cousineau of Bentley, Michigan, told Fox News Digital.

White-hearted stories from shelter dogs’ perspectives for 2nd graders to adapt

“Walker wanted Dave because he knew the animals were at the shelter [with] “Special needs are often overlooked,” Cousineau said.

“He can be his friend and know what he’s going through — and understand,” she said.

“I think Walker needs someone, too,” she added. “It worked perfectly.”

Walker was not born with hearing loss. When he was 10, doctors discovered he had Alport syndrome, a kidney disorder that affected his hearing, Cousineau said.

Woman finds heartbreaking poem with shelter dog paperwork: ‘I came with baggage’

“Now his hearing is gradually improving,” she added.

“He doesn’t use much sign language. He reads lips and wears bilateral hearing aids, so they’re helping.”

Cousineau said in late July, Walker was browsing Facebook when he came across a photo of Dave’s dog. The pictures were posted by the Humane Society of Midland County Animal Shelter in Midland, Michigan.

‘Goodbye Kisses’ Jar Gives Dogs Last Treat Before Euthanasia: ‘It Broke My Heart’

She said her son told her, “There’s a deaf dog over there. I have to get him.”

Dave, by then, had spent several weeks at the shelter — and according to the Humane Society of Midland County, not a single person was interested in adopting him.

The shelter’s director, Beth Wellman, told Fox News Digital that Dave has many “strikes” against him in the shelter world, including his age and his race.

“I think Walker needed someone too. It worked out perfectly.” – Mindy Cousineau

Still, Dave was a favorite among shelter volunteers, she noted, adding that Dave was “funny and affectionate when he went for a walk.” [and] sensitive.”

“When Cousineau’s family came to meet him specifically, everyone at the shelter was very hopeful that it would finally be his turn,” Wellman told Fox News Digital via email.

“It ended up being a perfect match and we’re thrilled for the family and Dave.”

“We have not found out whether the son has hearing loss or the reasons [they chose] to meet Dave after they decided to adopt,” she added of the family.

“It’s one of those moments where you kind of chill that this is a family waiting for a dog.”

Thinking of adopting a shelter dog? Here’s what you must know

Dave participated in the “Empty the Shelter” program organized by the Bissell Pet Foundation in Grand Rapids.

The program was organized to promote the adoption of pets. Dave is one of 22,165 pets adopted, according to the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps animals find homes across the country.

“During this program, approximately 12,104 cats and 10,061 dogs were adopted from participating shelters,” a BISSELL spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“An additional 7,215 pets were also saved through ‘Empty the Shelters’ – transported to a newly open location – bringing the total number of pets to 29,380!”

Army shelter aims to rescue desperate dog that stormed overseas base: ‘He deserves to come home’

Walker and Dave’s story gained media attention after the BISSELL Pet Foundation shared news of the adoption, Cousineau said, adding that Walker was “regularly” getting all the attention.

“Walker is so sweet and kind, so to have other people notice him so kindly — it’s so strange to us, because that’s who he is,” she said of her son.

“Whenever someone needed help, he was the first to help.”

Walker and Dave became fast friends – and Dave adjusted well in the Cousineau family. In addition to mother and son, the family includes father Jim, sister Lauren 22, brother Chase, 12 – and two other rescue dogs.

One is an Australian Cattle Dog Mastiff mix named Doug and the other is an American Bully named Darry.

Cousineau said Walker’s message to everyone is that instead of buying dogs from pet stores or other places, aspiring pet owners should consider adopting animals.

Older dogs and dogs with special conditions or problems, “need love too — not just puppies.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“And go into it knowing that they’re like kids,” added Cousineau, referring to her son Walker’s advice about dogs.

“There are dogs that need a bed to sleep in. They need a home.”