Deadly flood season in Pakistan exacerbated by climate change and poor infrastructure

She warned the country should prepare for more flooding and infrastructure damage as its glaciers continue to melt at an accelerated rate, causing flash floods.

“This is a national disaster,” Ms. Rehman said at a press conference earlier this month.

Just two years ago, Karachi, the country’s largest city, received record rainfall. Monsoon rains hit records again earlier this month, according to Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, raising troubling questions about how the country’s economic heartland can weather increasingly damaging rainy seasons.

Flooding has turned major roads into rivers. The houses were filled with sewage flowing from manholes. Electricity was cut off for several hours or days to prevent exposed wires from coming into contact with water on the streets and electrocuting people. The destruction froze the port city for several days and killed at least 31 people, many of whom were electrocuted or drowned after roofs and walls collapsed, according to the provincial emergency agency, according to the provincial emergency agency.

The devastation also sparked outrage among residents over the government’s unpreparedness to deal with the city’s floods.

Even before the rains flooded Karachi, the city was already in ruins, with destroyed roads and sprawling slums, and was deprived of basic public services, although it provides the country with about 40 percent of its income. But even in the more affluent areas of the city with a relative advantage in services, the rains have taken their toll.