Deadly flood season in Pakistan exacerbated by climate change and poor infrastructure

KARACHI, Pakistan. Year after year in the Kausar Niazi colony, a slum in the port city of Karachi, Murtaza Hussain and his neighbors watched as monsoon rains flooded their homes, ruining furniture, televisions and other valuables.
So when especially heavy monsoon rains hit Karachi earlier this month, Mr. Hussain braced for the same thing: water flooded into his house. The flood inundated its surroundings. At least one of his neighbors drowned.
“It took us almost two days to clear the water and bring the house back to normal. There was no help from the government,” said Hussein, 45, who works in a textile factory. “Every year the government says there won’t be floods, but the problem is getting worse.”
Every year, Pakistan struggles to cope with the annual rainy season that hits the country from June to August and is widely criticized for poor government planning.
But this year’s season has been especially bleak, offering an urgent reminder that in an era of global warming, extreme weather events are increasingly the norm, not the exception, across the region, and that Pakistan’s major cities remain extremely ill-equipped to deal with to deal with them. .
The monsoon rains have killed at least 282 people over the past five weeks, many of them women and children. National Disaster Management Authority Announced on Thursday. Authorities said the flooding also damaged critical infrastructure such as highways and bridges and around 5,600 homes.
Pakistan has long been ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. according to the Global Climate Risk Index, which tracks the devastating human and economic toll from extreme weather events. The country is estimated to have lost about 10,000 lives to climate-related natural disasters and suffered about 4 billion dollars losses from 1998 to 2018.
Experts say there are already signs that climate-related destruction will worsen in the coming years. According to Sherry Rehman, the country’s minister for climate change, this year’s rains were 87 percent heavier than the climate average.
She warned the country should prepare for more flooding and infrastructure damage as its glaciers continue to melt at an accelerated rate, causing flash floods.
“This is a national disaster,” Ms. Rehman said at a press conference earlier this month.
Just two years ago, Karachi, the country’s largest city, received record rainfall. Monsoon rains hit records again earlier this month, according to Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, raising troubling questions about how the country’s economic heartland can weather increasingly damaging rainy seasons.
Flooding has turned major roads into rivers. The houses were filled with sewage flowing from manholes. Electricity was cut off for several hours or days to prevent exposed wires from coming into contact with water on the streets and electrocuting people. The destruction froze the port city for several days and killed at least 31 people, many of whom were electrocuted or drowned after roofs and walls collapsed, according to the provincial emergency agency, according to the provincial emergency agency.
The devastation also sparked outrage among residents over the government’s unpreparedness to deal with the city’s floods.
Even before the rains flooded Karachi, the city was already in ruins, with destroyed roads and sprawling slums, and was deprived of basic public services, although it provides the country with about 40 percent of its income. But even in the more affluent areas of the city with a relative advantage in services, the rains have taken their toll.
Murtaza Wahab, Karachi’s administrator, said the city had old drainage and sewer infrastructure that couldn’t handle the heavy rains and acknowledged the importance of renovating those facilities. But he said the city has fared better this year than it did in 2020 because the government has begun clearing clogged drains early and has built several new ones.
Fazal Ali, an accountant who lives at the Defense Housing Authority, a housing society run by the military, was forced to leave his home earlier this month and move to a private hotel after flooding broke his home’s main gate and flooded the house.
“Waves of water rushed into the house whenever a car drove past our house on the street,” Mr Ali said, adding that the iron gate had also been broken in a flash flood two years earlier. “The government has not learned from past disasters.”
The rainwater also flooded the business district of the metropolis, where most of its wholesale markets selling goods and clothing are located, causing traders to lose billions of rupees.
“The merchants rushed to their shops to move their goods to safety, but to no avail as there was so much water that the roads were impassable,” said Hakim Shah, a Karachi merchant leader.
“It was total government incompetence,” he added. “Now the government must compensate traders who are already suffering from inflation.”
The flooding comes just two years after another devastating monsoon hit Karachi in August 2020, killing more than 40 people and damaging an economy already struggling with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
It took weeks after the end of the rainy season to repair the damage from these floods, which also took a toll on residents who feared that even a normal rainy day could bring the city to a standstill again.
The severe damage from these floods and subsequent protests in Karachi prompted government officials to take steps to protect the country’s financial center from the annual monsoon.
Then-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced nearly $14 million in funding to fix chronic infrastructure problems in the city. Thousands of makeshift houses and retail stalls near drainage systems were demolished. The provincial government has launched a campaign to clear the sewers of the rubbish heap.
But two years later, little has changed.
“There is no accountability,” said Amber Danish, a Karachi resident and social activist.
After flooding began in Karachi earlier this month, Wasim Akhtar, the former mayor of Karachi, blamed the provincial government, which controls the city’s local government.
“The people of Karachi pay billions in taxes to the government, but after every rain, Karachi turns into a mess,” Mr. Akhtar said at a press conference. “Where is all the money the provincial government gets from the federal government?”
But Mr Shah, the chief minister, blamed the heavy rain.
“The provincial government handled the situation in the best possible way,” Mr. Shah said at a July 12 press conference.
Most analysts blame Pakistan’s growing monsoon devastation on a combination of several factors. Climate change is causing heavier rains, government officials have shown incompetence and a failure to coordinate, and sporadic urban planning has left major cities especially vulnerable to damage.
There is little to no coordination between Pakistan’s city, provincial and national governments, which are often run by different political parties with no interest in cooperation. In the case of Karachi, rural voters tend to dominate provincial polls, meaning that the city’s urban issues have little political repercussions for its provincial leaders.
And Karachi itself is a mystery of overlapping administrative fiefs, where civil and military administration often intersect in the most confusing ways.
“All of these problems stem from the city being poorly run and exploited by multiple political parties vying for control of the city’s economic resources, all of which fail to provide basic services to its residents,” said Jumeina Siddiqi, Senior Program Officer at South Asia to the US Institute for Peace.
Meanwhile, the inhabitants of the city were left to their own devices due to increasingly violent rains.
This month in Karachi, carpenter Danish, who goes by the same name, was riding a motorcycle with his wife and two children when they fell into an open sewer after heavy rains flooded the road. According to him, the residents managed to save him and his 3-year-old daughter, while his wife and 2-year-old daughter drowned.
“I was not the rain that killed my wife and child,” Danish said. “It was the incompetence of the government and the helplessness of the people.”