The DEA has already seized the dark-colored fentanyl in 18 states this month, aa a new trend drug traffickers are capitalizing on steering young people to the deadly drug, the agency said.

Fentanyl, an opioid 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC.

The new brightly-colored fentanyl — which can come in pills, powder and blocks that look like sidewalk chalk — is no more potent than the traditional form, but more attractive to youth, the DEA says.

“This trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially lethal fentanyl to children and young adults made to look like candy,” the DEA said.

Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona seized 625,000 fentanyl pills in five recent inspections, including 12,000 rainbow-colored pills, said Michael Humphreys, port director for the Nogales Port of Entry for US Customs and Border Protection.

Fentanyl is brought across the southern border mainly by two drug trafficking organizations, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

White House announces funding for youth substance abuse programs to combat ‘overdose epidemic’

A dangerous opioid is being discovered by law enforcement far beyond the border.

West Virginia law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in Morgantown last week and found a “large batch” of pills containing a “traditional oxycodone pill with a multi-color and M/30 stamp,” according to the US Attorney for the Northern District. West Virginia.

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, raided a home earlier this month and found four grams of powdered rainbow fentanyl, along with 800 fentanyl pills, meth, heroin and nine guns.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes — is a deliberate attempt by drug traffickers to drive addiction among children and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement Tuesday.