Rep. who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y. He thinks his party has a “competency problem” and that elected officials need to speak like ordinary people instead of MSNBC hosts.

Maloney spoke to the New York Times editorial board last month for an interview published over the weekend after the paper’s same editorial board endorsed him for re-election.

Maloney was asked by Times deputy opinion editor Patrick Healy if Democratic elected officials are sometimes out of step with voters.

“I wonder about immigration, or LGBTQ rights, or any other issue,” Haley noted. “What do you see? Where do you see that sink, out of step?”

Maloney replied, “Well, I often say to my colleagues, if our positions and our policies are so popular, why don’t they like us more? That’s a good question.”

Maloney was asked what his answer would be, and the DCCC chair said the public hasn’t had “enough time to understand” the solutions Democrats are offering.

“And you’ll find broad agreement in our caucus, from conservative Democrats to the most progressive, that we have a competency problem,” he said. “My answer to that is that we’re moving really fast, and we’re really passionate about the solutions we want to bring. And we sometimes don’t give people enough time to understand what we’re doing and bring them along.”

Then Maloney said that Democrats are sometimes “really clear about our own priorities” but don’t ask about the priorities of the people they represent.

“If I have any success in a Trump district, it’s because I try to take seriously the priorities of the people I represent, not just tell them about my own,” Maloney said. “So, for example, Democrats can learn more about our work in rural areas, with veterans, with farmers, with people in communities that have not benefited from the global economy. We can talk like people, we can build relationships with voters.”

Maloney also said that Democrats “might be more comfortable on the factory floor, or at least as comfortable on the factory floor as in the faculty lounge.”

“I think most of the voters we ask about this think we’re out of touch, they think we’re elitist, they think we’re better than them. And they don’t like that,” Maloney said. “And we have a passion problem.”

Haley then asked Maloney, whose current district narrowly voted for Donald Trump in 2016, for an example of a Democratic phrase that doesn’t sound authentic.

“All of them,” he said, before expanding with a shot by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“I mean, listen, I don’t know — whatever comes out of Chris Hayes’ mouth. I mean, the fact is, if you listen to the way people talk on our cable news channel — I like Chris Hayes — but the point is, what we If you listen to the way he speaks and communicates, it’s not the way my constituents speak. It’s not the way my neighbors speak, it’s not the way my family speaks,” Maloney said. “If I’m talking to a sheet metal worker in Pine Bush, he doesn’t talk about communities of color, he doesn’t use the word ‘rubric.’ Yes, why do they need to put a pronoun in their email signature.”

Maloney is running in a recently redrawn district in the northern New York City suburbs that no longer includes White Plains and Dobbs Ferry. He faces challenger state Sen. Alessandra Biagi.