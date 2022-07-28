New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y., is taking heat from his primary opponent for “wasting” Democratic donations on ad campaigns boosting “far-right” Republican primary candidates.

New York Sen. Alessandra Biagi, who is running in the Democratic primary against Maloney in New York’s 17th Congressional District, ripped her opponent and the DCCC’s campaign strategy in a statement Wednesday.

“DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney is wasting valuable Democratic resources by investing in far-right Republicans instead of funding Democratic candidates. This is a dangerous investment and a disproportionate risk. A few years ago, even many Democrats mistakenly believed that Donald Trump would win the Republican primary. A Democratic presidential victory confirms – and they were very wrong,” says Biaggi.

Democratic organizations have reportedly spent nearly $44 million on campaigns to promote far-right candidates in an effort to sway Republican voters to select candidates that Democrats think will be easier to defeat in November’s general election.

“Democrats win when we invest in candidates who put working people ahead of corporate donors,” Biaggi said. “Unfortunately, Sean Patrick Maloney takes dangerous risks in Republican primaries rather than investing in working-class champions. Maloney’s latest GOP investments are another sign that Congress needs bold new Democrats who put working people first.”

Mia Ehrenberg, a spokeswoman for Maloney’s campaign, pushed back against Biaggi’s criticism in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

“Rep. Maloney is fighting every day this fall to keep Democrats in control of the House and keep dangerous MAGA Republicans in place who want to ban abortion nationwide and take our country back from power,” Ehrenberg said. “Unlike his primary opponent, Congressman Maloney has experience winning tough elections in Trump’s district and reaching swing voters, which is why his colleagues chose him to lead the DCCC at this critical time. Just as he has won close elections in the past, he will lead the party to victory this November.”

Sen. Biagi’s press team told Fox News on Thursday that they had nothing more to add and would let the announcement speak for itself.

A recent effort from the DCCC is an ad campaign about John Gibbs, a Trump-backed candidate running in Michigan’s Third Congressional District, who he says is “too conservative for West Michigan.”

The GOP candidate in the upcoming primary was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Rep. Peter Meier, R-Mich., is running.

Progressive group Justice Democrats of Michigan confronted the organization on Twitter following its announcement that “Democratic Party leadership will literally support Republicans before they start supporting progressives.”

The DCCC told Fox News on Monday that the committee plans to spend about $425,000 on advertising in the Michigan race.

A similar effort came from the Arizona Democratic Party, which recently sent out a “thank you” email blast to GOP gubernatorial primary candidate Karrin Taylor Robeson for her many contributions to the Democratic Party.

After the email’s release, Robson’s campaign told Fox News Digital they believed it was an attempt to promote her Trump-endorsed primary opponent, Carey Lake.

Maloney and Biagi will face off in the Aug. 22 primary for the Democratic nomination in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.