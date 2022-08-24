New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Moderate New York Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fended off a challenge from left-wing progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biagi in the party’s primary for the 17th Congressional District, The Associated Press projects.

Biaggi, a proponent of the “Defend the Police” movement Approvals received “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. and from former 2018 Democrat gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

Polls show Maloney Biagi, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District and chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has a double-digit lead; However, the latter hoped for a similar upset to Ocasio-Cortez. Over then-Democratic Representative Joe Crowley In 2018

According to some analysts, Maloney will face the winner of a crowded Republican primary in a race where Democrats have an advantage, but the GOP still has a chance.

Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives in November, even if they don’t win New York’s 17th Congressional District.