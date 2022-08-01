New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In Washington, DC, students over the age of 12 must receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could hit black students in the city hard.

Asad Bandeli, chief of the DC Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, “Our goal is to ensure that no child misses a single day of school,” according to reporting from the Washington Post. “And that means we have to start now.”

About 85% of Washington, DC’s student population between the ages of 12 and 15 are currently vaccinated against COVID-19, but only 60% of black students in the same age group have received the shot. If the vaccine mandate is strictly enforced, it will put more pressure on minority communities already disproportionately affected by COVID-19 policies.

According to a study conducted by Harvard University, closed schools have led to major losses for students during the coronavirus pandemic, especially among minority and low-income students.

“Students in the most remote high-poverty schools lost 0.45 standard deviations in math in 2020-21,” Thomas Kane, an education professor at Harvard and one of the study’s authors, said of the study’s findings. An interview with the Harvard Gazette earlier this year.

Kane said achievement gaps worsened in districts that spent more than three weeks in remote learning, arguing that in-person instruction is “a very important part of our social infrastructure.”

But many students in the nation’s capital may now be forced back into remote learning situations with the nation’s strictest vaccine mandate.

Students in New York City are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, but are not required to do so unless they plan to participate in certain athletic programs, after the Los Angeles Unified School District delayed the mandate. It is expected to be implemented next academic year.

New Orleans is one of the few large districts in the country to have the same policy as Washington, DC, adding the coronavirus vaccine to the list of required immunizations for students age 5 and older in February.

The nation’s capital has one of the only public school systems in the nation that is governed by the 13-member DC Council and not the school board. Anne Liu, an infectious-disease physician and clinical associate professor at Stanford University, told the Washington Post that officials hope mandates like the one in DC will help boost vaccination rates among children.

“I think it’s going to benefit the kids and teachers and staff in the schools and the rest of the city,” Liu said, calling high vaccination rates “a positive thing to work on.”

The offices of DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Mayor Muriel Bowser did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request.