New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington, DC is pushing back the implementation date for the COVID-19 vaccine policy, which requires students older than 12 to receive a coronavirus vaccine to participate in school.

Democrat Mayor Muriel Browser’s administration previously had a “no shots, no school” policy at all schools in the district for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, meaning students over the age of 12 would have to get tested for COVID. 19 vaccination to attend school.

The DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education announced Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will not be implemented until January 3, 2022.

“Today, the district shared with school leaders guidelines regarding the implementation timeline for routine pediatric immunizations and the immunization attendance policy for the COVID-19 vaccine in the 2022-23 school year,” the office announced. “To reduce the number of students who are excluded from school at any one time and to align schools and LEAs to a unified notification and exclusion timeline, the district is implementing staggered enforcement based on grade band.”

Georgetown students speak out against ‘completely pointless’ mask mandate in classrooms

Notices will be sent to the homes of students who do not comply with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement on November 3, the statement said. The DC Council passed legislation in December 2021 requiring students in the district to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year.

In comments to Daily signal Bowser said Thursday that remote learning will also not be offered to students who are not in compliance with COVID-19.

DC schools’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate hits black students hardest

“We’re not providing remote learning for kids, and families have to accommodate what they need to come to school,” Bowser said.

Jan. 3 is the first date that children can be excluded from school due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to data from the city, 47% of black students between the ages of 12-15 and 42% of those between the ages of 16-17 have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Before making changes to the mandate’s implementation date, students who are not in compliance with the policy will be given 20 days to get vaccinated.

A DC Superior Court judge on Thursday struck down Bowser’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for DC city workers after a lawsuit from the DC police union. Fox 5.

Judge Maurice A. Ross said in his ruling that Bowser “lacks the legal authority to impose a vaccine mandate” after announcing in August 2021 that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a medical or religious exemption.