Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s call to activate the National Guard to help with the flow of migrants in what she described as a “humanitarian crisis” has drawn pushback from border officials and lawmakers, who say that’s just a fraction of what DC is facing now. Chaos has gripped the border states for months.

“We are focused and continue to be very focused on the federal government doing its part and taking the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people seeking asylum across the country to reach their final destinations,” Bowser said Thursday.

Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both sounded the alarm about the influx of immigrants to their cities, with both mayors blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona refuses to send immigrants to NYC.)

Bowser said DC got FEMA involved with a grant of more than $1 million to set up a “relief center” for immigrants who hit DC Bowser, asking to use the DC Armory as a processing center. DC National Guard Resources are used to assist field migrants when they arrive by bus.

“I’ve also asked the Secretary of the Army to deploy the DC National Guard to lead that effort,” she said, adding that she expects the crisis to “escalate.”

“The number of people crossing the border, seeking asylum, we can only expect to increase and we need to make sure there is a national response,” she said.

But for officials and border state lawmakers, they’ve seen both hypocrisy and accusations of abuse from the liberal mayor — who point to millions of immigrant encounters since President Biden took office.

“Thanks to President Biden’s open border policies, Washington DC finally understands what Texans deal with every day as our communities are invaded and overwhelmed by thousands of illegal immigrants,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office said in a statement.

“If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis, she should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — which he has failed to do. The real ongoing humanitarian crisis is on our southern border,” he said.

More than 200,000 migrants touched the border in each of the last four months, with over 1.7 million migrant encounters in FY21 and looking to surpass that number this fiscal. This led some officials to describe the situation as an “invasion” and call for states to take matters into their own hands.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who called the crisis an invasion earlier this year, described Bowser’s comments as “the height of hypocrisy.”

“Shame on all the liberal mayors who do nothing and say nothing when we see record levels of fentanyl and other drugs coming into our country and people being smuggled into it,” he said. “They didn’t care, or they didn’t care about it until it literally arrived at their front door.”

Former Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan told Fox News Digital that Bowser’s comments were “laughable” and “insulting” to the towns and cities on the front lines of the crisis.

“This is an absolute insult to the border communities and towns and is flooding in every day. And they have been going on since day one of this administration,” he said.

“They’re literally being overrun. From an economic perspective, from a resource perspective and from a safety and security perspective — and some of these smaller counties — they’re literally being overrun,” he said. “Now that the mayor of DC, a few thousand people later, is going to come out and declare a crisis and she wants more money, it’s absolutely hypocritical — and I think it’s an insult to border towns and communities. .”

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who called on Texas Gov. Abbott to declare the border crisis an “invasion,” told Fox News Digital: “If Mayor Bowser wants to see what a real humanitarian crisis looks like, she’s welcome to come. Texas and be an eyewitness.”

“Tens of thousands of illegal aliens enter Texas every day. Our communities along the border are overrun with criminal aliens. The bodies of illegal aliens abandoned by their smugglers are found every week across South Texas,” he said. “Cartels’ intimidation and violent actions have caused landowners and homeowners to abandon the property they’ve worked for their entire lives. Texans along the border live in perpetual crisis as a result of the administration’s open border policy.”

“If Mayor Bowser believes her city is being overrun with illegal aliens, she should join us in declaring an invasion and deporting her unwanted guests to New York,” he added.

At the same time, Brnovich suggested that Bowser’s comments could signal a shift from Democrats who are increasingly on their approach to the crisis on the southern border. He said he was “surprised” by the number of Democrats who opposed ending deportations under the Title 42 public health order.

“So I think there’s some awareness by more people of the impact it’s having on a humanitarian level, on a criminal level, and the reality of what Joe Biden has done from these liberal mayors. It’s not humanitarian, it’s insane,” he said. “And frankly, there’s a side of me that says border states and communities deserve to feel what they’ve been feeling for the past year.”

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.