Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency on Thursday over busloads of migrants arriving in the city from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser’s emergency declaration sets aside funds to accommodate immigrants as well as create an Office of Immigrant Services. OMS is responsible for providing temporary accommodation, emergency medical needs, transportation and other services to migrants.

“We’re putting a framework in place that will allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” Bowser said Thursday. “This includes a program that meets all buses, and because so many people move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcoming process that allows people to get to their final destination.”

“Regardless of the federal response — which I think has been lacking in some respects — the District of Columbia will continue to work with partners to advance what we need and ensure that our systems in DC are not broken by a crisis that is certainly not of our making,” Bowser added.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent dozens of buses full of border-crossers to Washington, DC and New York City in recent months.

Abbott argued that border towns in Texas are overpopulated and that those in power in DC and NYC must face the realities of the border crisis.

“In addition Washington DC, New York City is an ideal destination for these immigrants, who can access the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams boasted in a sanctuary city,” Abbott said in August.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, joined the busing program.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a “fact-finding” delegation to the Texas border earlier this week. The delegation met with border officials in Eagle Pass, Texas, where hundreds of migrants cross into the US every day.

“Adams talks about a sanctuary city — welcoming illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality. Talk is cheap. He wants to condemn those who are forcing him to walk the walk when pressed to implement such ill-advised policies,” Abbott wrote in a New York Post op-ed.

