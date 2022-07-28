New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard to mobilize in an effort to deal with the influx of immigrants from southern states to the city.

The mayor, who has defended admitting immigrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested that the DC National Guard be activated indefinitely to help with what he called a “humanitarian crisis.”

Bowser is asking that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and that DC National Guard resources be used to assist field migrants as they arrive by bus.

GOP governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona sent busloads of migrants to the capital as a political statement over President Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis along the southern border.

Bowser has complained vocally about the increase in immigration in her city, suggesting that those entering the country are being “tricked” into coming to DC, but insisting it’s a “federal problem that demands a federal response.”

“We don’t see anybody here from Mayor Bowser’s office. We don’t see anybody from the office of Latino affairs to say, ‘Welcome, how can we support you,’ even if it’s watered down,” he continued. “People want to wash their hands because it seems like a hot potato. But we should see this as an opportunity to create a model that is really welcoming.”

A continued increase in illegal immigration adds to the ongoing homelessness problem in the nation’s capital.

On CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, Bowser discussed the persistent homelessness problem plaguing his city.

Host Margaret Brennan brought up a Washington Post report that indicated homeless shelters are now overflowing with illegal immigrants. Getting on the bus From Texas and Arizona.

Bowser acknowledged it was a “significant problem” and called for the federal government to get more involved because he fears illegal immigrants are being “tricked” into traveling to his city.

