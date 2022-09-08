New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

District of Columbia Council Member Brian Nadeau blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for the city’s public evacuation emergency.

Speaking alongside Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser in a situational update on immigrant support, she said Thursday that the city’s systems are not set up to serve immigrants coming to the city from southern states.

“So, it has been said, but it bears repeating that the governors of Texas and Arizona created this crisis. And, the federal government did not step in to help the District of Columbia,” she told reporters. “So we, along with our regional partners, will do what we’ve always done. We’ll rise to the occasion.”

Nadeau noted that there is no time limit on how long the influx of migrants will continue. He has also been sent to New York City in recent months.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared an emergency on evacuee buses from Texas, Arizona

“We’ve learned from border cities like El Paso and Brownsville. And, in many ways, the governors of Texas and Arizona have made us a border city,” she said.

Bowser declared a state of emergency, setting aside funds to accommodate immigrants as well as create the Office of Immigrant Services.

OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodation, urgent medical needs, transportation and other services.

“We are creating a framework that will allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” she said. “This will include a meet-and-greet program for all buses, and given that most people will move on, our primary focus is to ensure that we have a humane, efficient, welcoming process that will allow people to get to their final destination.”

Immigrant Spat Rises as NYC Mayor Adams Dubs Abbott ‘Anti-American Governor’

“Regardless of the federal response — which I think has been lacking in some respects — that the District of Columbia will continue to work with partners to advance what we need and ensure that our systems in DC are not disrupted by a crisis like this. Making ours,” Bowser said. added

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent busloads of dozens of migrants to major cities, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has followed suit.

Abbott said border communities in the Lone Star State are overwhelmed, citing “sanctuary” city policies as justification for sending immigrants north.

Click here to get the Fox News app

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a “fact-finding” delegation to the Texas border earlier in the week.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.