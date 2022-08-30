DC Comics features stereotypical Latino food on its Hispanic Heritage Month cover

(CNN) DC Comics’ attempt to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month has angered fans.

publisher previewed Several variant covers in June for new stories involving Latin American characters, which were due to be released in September Hispanic Heritage Month starts But the artwork was largely centered around food, drawing criticism from some Latino fans and artists who felt the cover diminished their community.

A widely circulated cover features superhero Kyle Rayner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps, with a bag of tamales in one hand and “Viva Mexico!!” Take such a flag and show it in space. in others. Another depicts Hawkgirl as a waitress carrying plates of food from a “platanitos fritos cafeteria”. Another shows Jaime Reyes as a blue beetle flying through the air with a taco.

DC Comics and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

DC Comics has shared another variant cover to mark Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15th to October 15th.

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, whose 2016 graphic novel “La Borinqueña” explores Puerto Rican history and identity, was among the cover’s critics.