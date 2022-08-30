DC Comics features stereotypical Latino food on its Hispanic Heritage Month cover

(CNN)DC Comics’ attempt to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month has angered fans.
publisher previewed Several variant covers in June for new stories involving Latin American characters, which were due to be released in September Hispanic Heritage Month starts But the artwork was largely centered around food, drawing criticism from some Latino fans and artists who felt the cover diminished their community.
A widely circulated cover features superhero Kyle Rayner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps, with a bag of tamales in one hand and “Viva Mexico!!” Take such a flag and show it in space. in others. Another depicts Hawkgirl as a waitress carrying plates of food from a “platanitos fritos cafeteria”. Another shows Jaime Reyes as a blue beetle flying through the air with a taco.
DC Comics and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, whose 2016 graphic novel “La Borinqueña” explores Puerto Rican history and identity, was among the cover’s critics.
“So, @DCComics thinks it’s a great idea to have their Latino superheroes eat ethnic food this Hispanic Heritage Month,” he wrote. Tweeted. “I haven’t seen Batman eat filet mignon, Wonder Woman a gyro, or Superman eat tuna casserole, but that’s what happens when we’re not on the editorial team.”
Samantha King, comic news writer for Screen Rant, called the covers “a total disappointment that shows respect for creativity and community.”
“Culture and heritage are so much more than food,” King wrote In a recent article. “While it’s one of the most effective ways to bring people together and start building bridges, it shouldn’t be. Sole focus Covers that aim to celebrate many different cultures.”
At least one of the covers appears to have been modified from the artist’s original vision.
After DC debuted its Hispanic Heritage Month cover, comic illustrator Jorge Molina shared a version of the Green Lantern cover sans tamales. In it, the character Kyle Rayner wears a green lantern and a Mexican flag without wearing a coat.
That version, which Molina said was incomplete, paid tribute to him by Mexican muralist Jorge González Camarena Iconic work “La Patria.” Molina added at the time that the cover was not expected to be released due to “legal issues”.
Recently, Molina found herself facing controversy again, tweeting That “one has my signature and the other doesn’t, go figure.”
DC Comics told CNN that the Green Lantern cover featuring tamales was not an official cover and that Molina’s original version Will be out on September 20. Molina Confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday.
“Acquiring and developing multiple versions of comic artwork from our artists is part of DC’s internal creative process,” DC said in a statement shared with CNN. “Some variants are left as covers, others are never used.”
The company did not heed the criticism aimed at other covers.
So D.C tried His mischievous attempt to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, to address the comic industry’s lack of diversity and inclusion, is the opposite. A recent effort from its rival Marvel, which announced a new compilation in its “Marvel’s Voices” series that will highlight Latino superheroes while elevating the work of Latino artists, writers and creators. is in the upcoming “Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades #1.” Appreciated For a thoughtful exploration of Intersecting identities of his characters.