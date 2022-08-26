New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, offered “gender-affirming” hysterectomies to children between the ages of 0-21, a recently deleted webpage shows.

A webpage archived from Aug. 18 on Children’s National Hospital’s website lists “sex-affirming medical care and sex-affirming hysterectomy” among services offered to “patients between the ages of 0-21” by the hospital’s gynecology program.

The webpage was recently revised and no longer states that the program offers gender-affirming hysterectomies for children.

Libs of TikTok First reported The hospital offered this procedure to the youth.

In a phone call with hospital staff, the Libs of Tik Tok founder asked how young someone could be to have a gender-determining hysterectomy. According to the audio, the worker said that children under 16 years of age have had their wombs removed.

When asked about the recording by Fox News Digital, a hospital spokesperson said the call “reflects a call with hospital operators, not anyone providing care to our patients.”

A spokesperson for Children’s National Hospital told Fox News Digital that the hospital does not offer gender reassignment surgery to children.

“Children’s National Hospital is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all and serving our LGBTQ+ patients and families across the full spectrum of their care,” the spokesperson said. “We do not offer gender reassignment surgery to those under 18 years of age. We do not offer hormone therapy to children before puberty begins. Care is individualized for each patient and decisions are always made by families in coordination with a team of highly trained pediatric experts.”

When an earlier version of the webpage emphasized why the hospital was offering “gender-affirming” hysterectomies for people aged 0-21, the spokesperson said “that was a design flaw in our website”.

Before the recent change, the webpage said the hospital would offer “gender-affirming” hysterectomies for people between the ages of 0-21 starting at least June 2021, according to Internet archives.

The hospital also has a Youth Pride Clinic, which “provides affordable, high-quality health and care, including physical, hormonal therapy, and mental health counseling, to transgender and gender-nonconforming youth.”