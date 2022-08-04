‘Days of Our Lives’ will be streaming on Peacock at the end of an era

(CNN) One of television’s longest-running soap operas will no longer have a home on broadcast TV.

NBC has announced that “Days of Our Lives” will air exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12, which will cover more than 14,000 episodes and feature Lyndon B. It marks the end of broadcasts that began while Johnson was president.

New episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will be posted daily on Peacock, the streaming service that already has the show’s library, and “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and reflects our broader strategy to leverage our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build a loyal fan base for the show on streaming while bolstering the network’s daytime offering with an immediate, live programming opportunity for partners and customers.”

In its place on broadcast TV, NBC will launch “NBC News Daily,” a one-hour news program anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicki Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

Read on