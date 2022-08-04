New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The “Days of Our Lives” era has come to an end. There is a soap opera NBC’s longest-running series, But soon Peacock will find a new home on the streaming platform.

The network announced that the show will move to the streaming platform next fall and that the new show will air in the time slot previously held by “Days of Our Lives.” It will be replaced by “NBC News Daily,” anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

Although “Days of Our Lives” has come to an end on network television, the show is far from over. New daily episodes (available to Peacock Premium subscribers) will still be released on the platform on September 12. Also old episodes of 14,000 shows are available for subscribers.

During the show’s 57 years on the air, it received 58 Daytime Emmys. Peacock is already home to the “Days of Our Lives” spinoff series “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” Peacock’s original show.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and reflects our broader strategy to leverage our portfolio to grow and strengthen viewer reach,” NBC Universal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus said in a statement.

Lazarus said “by a high percentage “Days of Our Lives” With audiences already watching digitally, this move will help us build the show’s loyal fan base on streaming, while simultaneously promoting the network’s daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Now that the popular soap opera no longer airs on NBC, only three daytime soaps remain on network television. “General Hospital” still airs on ABC, and “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” still air on CBS.