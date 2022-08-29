New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden still hasn’t explained how he plans to pay for thousands of dollars in loan cancellation for student loan borrowers, which will cost taxpayers more than $500 billion.

Although the policy was unveiled last week, administration officials have not yet clarified how the proposal will pay off in the long term. Because the current plan calls for the government to write off the debt, taxpayers are likely to be on the hook for much of the principal and interest on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing US debt.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House multiple times to inquire whether the Biden administration plans to pay off the student loan handout or whether it is focusing on a future tax hike to pay for it. On Sunday, a spokesman responded by pointing to comments by Bharat Ramamurthy, deputy director of the National Economic Council, on Friday, saying the plan had “paid for itself in full” through deficit reduction.

“This will be paid for by the amount of deficit reduction that we are already on track for this year, and much more,” Ramamurthy said. “As I said, we’re on track for $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction this year. That means, practically speaking, $1.7 trillion more is coming into the Treasury than it was going into the year before. And we’re using some of that to provide relief to middle-class families in line with the president’s plan — a very small portion of it. part.”

Democrats opposed Biden’s student loan handout

Biden announced last Wednesday that he plans to forgive $10,000 in student loans for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

The White House is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Coinciding with the announcement is a new Education Department proposal to allow borrowers to limit their undergraduate loan repayments to 5% of their monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

The National Taxpayers Union Foundation released an analysis earlier this week showing that student loan handouts would add nearly $330 billion to the deficit over the next decade, if the budget models The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania According to Business, the average cost to the taxpayer is $2,085.

But it may be less. Committee for Responsible Budgeting (CFRB) He spends a lot of money Between $440 billion and $600 billion.

“Over time, as loans are not repaid, the federal government loses the money it repaid,” the Wall Street Journal noted.

Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student loan handout

The CFRB said in its report that the federal government needs to find a way to compensate for future loan waivers, either through spending cuts or tax hikes. Most, the group predicts, will be by the latter. The group said the plan would cost more than double the amount saved by the inflation-reduction legislation recently passed by Democrats.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave a significantly lower estimate Thursday, saying the plan would cost $24 billion a year.

“75% of the people who took it, the president’s student loan cancellation plan, and you look at the average monetary, cash flow, it’s about $24 billion a year,” she told CNN.

Republicans and Democrats blasted Biden’s plan.

Sene on “One Nation with Brian Kilmead” on Saturday. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the handout as “illegal.”

“It’s illegal. The president doesn’t have the authority to do this. He’s not a monarch. He can’t cancel $300-$400 billion worth of student loans with just the stroke of a pen,” Rubio said. “It’s unfair. Eighty-five percent of people in this country don’t have a student loan. They either have one and pay it off or they don’t have one, and the 15% who got the 15% pay 85%. Direct benefit.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is running for Senate in Ohio against Republican nominee JD Vance, argued Sunday that tax cuts are a better way to solve America’s student debt problem than full handouts.

Ryan said on CNN that the handout sent the “wrong message” that it suggested only student loan holders are struggling with the current economy.

“A lot of people who didn’t go to college make 30, 40 grand a year. They need help, too, so I’m proposing a tax cut for working people that affects everybody.” He he said.

Paul Begala, a former adviser to Bill Clinton, criticized the handout as a “terrible policy” during CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“It’s bad policy and bad politics. For all that money, you could provide free pre-K to every 3- and 4-year-old for 10 years. You could do a lot of good for poor people, for communities. By doing pre-K for people of color and the poor, you’d be doing all the medical Loans can be forgiven, not freely recorded, unlike student debt,” Begala said, adding that he is a “progressive.”

