President Biden and White House officials have been tight-lipped about how they plan to pay for the cancellation of between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans for millions of Americans.

Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to explain how Biden’s student loan handout will be paid for in the long term. Taxpayers are likely to be on the hook as principal and interest pile up on top of the roughly $31 trillion in existing US debt, economists say, as the proposal calls for the government to fully forgive the debt.

“If it’s added to the national debt, it raises the interest costs necessary to avoid default on that number,” said Brian Riedl, a senior fellow in economics at the center-right Manhattan Institute. “All of that ultimately raises taxes because at some point you’re going to have to figure out a way to pay off that debt.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House multiple times about how it plans to pay for student loan handouts or whether future tax increases are necessary. Administration officials have not yet elaborated but said the handout was “paid for in full” by deficit reduction, which is separate from the new handout. Deficit reduction comes after trillions in temporary federal spending to combat COVID-19.

“The amount of deficit reduction we are already on track for this year has been paid for by and large,” said Bharat Ramamurthy, deputy director of the National Economic Council. “As I said, we’re on track for $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction this year. That means, practically speaking, $1.7 trillion more is coming into the Treasury than it was going into the year before. And we’re using some of that to provide relief to middle-class families in line with the president’s plan — a very small portion of it. part.”

Biden announced plans to pardon last week $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

The The White House It is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Coinciding with the announcement is a new Education Department proposal to allow borrowers to limit their undergraduate loan repayments to 5% of their monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

Administration officials have noted that the cost of Biden’s student loan handout cannot be fully calculated because it is unclear how many borrowers will choose to take advantage of the opportunity. They say it remains unclear how many people repay their loans in full over time.

“When it comes to spending, it all depends on how many of the canceled loans are actually repaid,” White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said.

But the National Taxpayers Union Foundation disagrees. The group released an analysis earlier this week that found student debt would add about $330 billion to the deficit over the next decade if it were to take hold. Budget model by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania According to Business, the average cost to the taxpayer is $2,085.

