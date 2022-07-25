Day school survivors worry they will be left out of any apology from the Pope regarding boarding schools.

WARNING: This story contains embarrassing details.

Margaret Swan’s voice becomes tense as she recounts her experience at the Indian Day School where she spent five years of her life.

“There was so much wrong there. So many wrong things have been done in these schools,” said Swan, a First Nations member of Lake Manitoba in Manitoba.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, she was one of many children forced to attend Dog Creek Day School, which was run by the Roman Catholic Church in partnership with the government of Canada.

She says her experience at school was filled with sexual, physical and emotional abuse. When it started, Swan was only seven years old.

Swan said the school was designed to strip Indigenous children of their culture and language, and left her and many others in her community “unclear” about how to properly raise their children. She said the community is still trying to get out of the rut the system has left them in.

While schools have been active across the country, experts say Canada has yet to truly reckon with the concept of day schools to the same extent as boarding schools.

Day school survivors did not participate in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission despite many reporting the same abuse experienced by boarding school survivors.

They may now be excluded from an important conversation with the Catholic Church due to begin this week.

“Indian education system”

During his visit to Canada, Pope Francis is expected to expand on the apologies he made in Rome for the behavior of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in boarding schools once run by priests and nuns of his faith.

What is unclear is whether the Pope will apologize for the entire role of Catholicism in what the TRC has called “cultural genocide” perpetrated against indigenous peoples in Canada.

The Canadian College of Catholic Bishops said in a statement that the Pope “will listen carefully to indigenous peoples, which will help substantiate his remarks. Ultimately, the decision about what he wants to communicate is entirely up to the Pope.”

Experts say that just recognizing the harms of boarding schools would be problematic, as they were only part of the “Indian education system” in Canada.

The education system, operating under the auspices of the then Department of Indian Affairs, consisted of boarding schools, scientists day as well as day schools.

They are now treated as three separate groups due to the ongoing narrowing of definitions in the various settlement agreements by the Canadian government.

“I think it’s really important that more people recognize [day schools] in the same breath as boarding schools,” said Jackson Pind, an Anishinaabe historian at Trent University.

Failure to acknowledge the full scale of the education system means that Canadians are likely to hear calls for more apologies from the survivors of programs that are not considered boarding schools.

“It’s just not something that’s added after,” Pind said. “It’s the same because they’re two sides of the same coin.”

Day school students and day scientists were still forced to visit institutions daily, they could just go home at the end of the day, unlike boarding school students.

But survivors in all three streams have stories of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.

More in scope and scale

Day schools have surpassed boarding schools both in size and in the number of children who have passed through their doors.

According to Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canadamore than 130 boarding schools have been established in Canada with federal support, while 2019 Federal Indian Day School Settlement defined 699 day schools located in all provinces and territories except Newfoundland.

Approximately 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend boarding schools, and 200,000 indigenous youth were enrolled in the day school system.

“Practically every decade that they have been in operation, more students have been attending Indian day schools rather than boarding schools,” Pind said.

The last boarding school closed in 1996 and the last day school operated until 2000.

While the public has been briefed about the boarding schools through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the discovery of the unmarked graves and the Pope’s arrival, Pind says there has been no similar public process for day school survivors.

The loop 34:17 Young Catholics and the Pope's Visit It's a tough time to be a Catholic in Canada right now. This week, Loop host Claire Bonniman speaks to local young believers ahead of the Pope's visit to Alberta.

Pind stressed that it’s important for Canadians to recognize the harm that boarding schools are causing, but said they can’t forget day school students.

“It was a system that was organized and used against children to really take away their identity,” he said.

In both cases, the Catholic Church played a prominent role: the Church operated more than half of the day schools (329) identified in the day school community.

One more apology

Jarvis Gugu is a member of Nova Scotia’s Vekokma’k First Nation and attended Wakocoma Federal School from 1985 to 1993.

He declined to describe his own experience, but said it was common knowledge that day school students were subjected to the same abuse as boarding school students.

Gugu said any healing that the Pope’s apology could bring to boarding school survivors is important.

“The question is: well, if this is done, will there be an apology to Indian schoolgirls anytime soon?” he said. “If this means the Pope is returning to Canada to issue another apology, I agree with that, so be it.”

Boarding School Survivors Mixed Feelings As Pope's Visit to Alberta Approaches Duration 2:14 Pope Francis is expected to join the survivors of the Stoat Indian boarding school in the community of Maskwatsis south of Edmonton on July 25.

Googoo believes that another investigation or even a royal commission regarding day schools is needed to move forward.

Swan agrees that more needs to be done.

A Lake Manitoba First Nations member said any apology from the Catholic Church for its actions at boarding schools or day schools is a “good first step”, but added that the wounds of the past cannot be healed with a few words.

She would like more to be done to help young Indigenous peoples heal from intergenerational trauma and the commitment to decolonizing systems of government in Canada.

“I know that no amount of money – I’ve always said this – will ever make up for the damage done,” Swan said.

Pope Francis hopes that a visit to Canada will help correct the injustice done to indigenous peoples. Duration 1:52 Pope Francis is due to arrive in Edmonton next week. During his tour of the country, he is expected to apologize to the indigenous people for the abuses committed by the Catholic Church in boarding schools.

Swan also believes that the recently closed day school settlement should have had more support systems.

While renewals were available on a case-by-case basis, claims were due by mid-June.

The settlement is particularly close to Swan because the man who initiated the lawsuit, Harry McLean, was one of the First Nations of Lake Manitoba.

He also attended Dog Creek Day School and experienced sexual, emotional, mental and physical abuse. He died in 2019, just a month before the federal government announced the settlement agreement and a year before the settlement process began.

Pind said that about 2,000 day school survivors die each year, and that the ability to understand their experiences and the truth about the system goes with them. Pind stressed that while the Canadian government had settled with day school students, the Catholic Church was not involved in the settlement.

The Church also failed to provide documents crucial to the claims made under the settlement, complicating a process that was already difficult for many survivors.

“I think the Pope is coming…I really hope someone asks him a question about Native American day schools,” Pind said.

The federal government has never issued a formal apology for its role in day schools.

