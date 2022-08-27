New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

How the White House plans to pay for President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans for some Americans, or if future tax increases are needed to cover the proposal, which some estimates would cost more than $500 billion. .

Although the policy was unveiled earlier this week, administration officials have yet to clarify how the proposal will pay off in the long term. Because the current plan calls for the government to write off the debt, taxpayers are likely to be on the hook for much of the principal and interest on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing US debt.

The administration was again asked how Fox News plans to pay for the digital handout.

The White House did not respond to the question or comment on a future tax hike to replace Biden’s student loan handout.

Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student loan handout

Administration officials, without saying how the additional spending would be offset, have argued in recent days that the national deficit is already falling under Biden’s watch.

“We’ve actually achieved $350 billion in deficit reduction, and this year it’s projected to be $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction by the end of the fiscal year,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the daily White House briefing.

Administration officials have noted that the cost of Biden’s student loan handout cannot be fully calculated because it is unclear how many borrowers will choose to take advantage of the opportunity. They say it remains unclear how many people repay their loans in full over time.

“When it comes to costs, it all depends on how many of the canceled loans are actually repaid,” Jean-Pierre said.

Democrats opposed Biden’s student loan handout

But the National Taxpayers Union Foundation disagrees. The group released an analysis earlier this week that found the student loan handout would add nearly $330 billion to the deficit over the next decade, if the budget models The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania According to Business, the average cost to the taxpayer is $2,085. But it may be less. Committee for Responsible Budgeting He spends a lot of money Between $440 billion and $600 billion.

The fiscally conservative think tank, in particular, said the federal government needs to figure out a way to offset future forgiven debt, whether it be through spending cuts or tax increases. Most, the group predicts, will be by the latter.

When broken down, the data showed that the total was significantly higher for the higher income brackets, but it trickled down to the middle class.

For example, taxpayers earning between $1 and $50,000 a year pay more than $158, according to the group. The cost is estimated at $866 for those earning between $50,000 and $75,000 and $1,477 for people earning between $75,000 and $100,000, while those earning between $100,000 and $200,000 have costs of more than $3,150. Earners making $200,000 to $500,000 will pay about $9,950.

“Some may dispute that taxpayers will bear the cost of student loan cancellation. But the $329 billion in student loan cancellation costs was previously taken from the federal government and is not returning to the Treasury,” the firm’s analysis said. “Policymakers should fill that gap with future government spending cuts, tax increases, more borrowing, or a combination thereof.”

Biden announced the pardon plans on Wednesday $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

The The White House It is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Coinciding with the announcement is a new Education Department proposal to allow borrowers to limit their undergraduate loan repayments to 5% of their monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

Penn Wharton’s budget model estimates the total cost of the proposal, when accounting for debt forbearance and the new repayment limit, could exceed $1 trillion.