Day 4 of Vanessa Bryant trial: Tough day for her opponents as aides testify

Warning: This article contains descriptions that may disturb some readers.

LOS ANGELES – Vanessa Bryant has been waiting for this day for months.

It’s Day 4 of her civil trial against Los Angeles County. But this is the first day that several county sheriffs and fire department employees will have to get on the witness stand and answer questions before her about what they did.

It’s not pretty. One witness, Brian Jordan, a retired fire captain, stepped off the witness stand three times Monday after being asked about taking photos at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Bryant’s daughter and NBA legend.

Jordan remembers nothing about the crash scene even though he was there and took photos of what he saw.

“Are there Kobe Bryant remains in the pictures you took?” asked Bryant’s attorney, Louis Li.

“I need a break,” Jordan replied, before leaving the courtroom for the first of those three interruptions.

It went like this for several days in federal court: After Jordan finished his testimony, three sheriff’s deputies took the stand and claimed memory problems or gave contradictory testimony when asked key questions about sharing photos of human remains from the crash that killed everyone. Nine people flew in January 2020.

A deputy, Joey Cruz, said he made a “misjudgment” when he showed crash-scene photos to a bartender at a restaurant two days after the crash.

“I took it too far,” he said, adding that he was stressed and “overwhelmed” at the time.

But he also gave conflicting testimony about what he showed the bartender and what he remembered about it.

The bartender, a friend of Cruz’s, testified last week that Cruz asked him if he wanted to see a photo of Bryant’s dead body. Cruz argued that Monday before a jury of five men and four women.

“You don’t say to the bartender, ‘Hey, you want to see a photo of Kobe Bryant’s body?’ You never said that?” asked Craig Jennings Lavoie, one of Bryant’s attorneys.

“No, because there are no identifying marks,” Cruz said, indicating he didn’t know whose body it was.

Vanessa Bryant brought the case to trial after suing the county for invasion of privacy in 2020. Her lawsuit alleges that county sheriff and fire department personnel took and shared crash-scene photos of her loved ones’ bodies. That’s it. She was joined at trial by fellow plaintiff Chris Chester, a financial adviser who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident and is suing the county for similar reasons.

Both are seeking damages to be determined at trial for the emotional distress they suffered after learning of the county’s handling of the photos.

In Bryant’s case, she suggests she wants something more than that. In March 2021, she amended her lawsuit to include the names of four sheriff’s deputies who improperly shared the photos: Cruz, Raul Versailles, Rafael Mejia and Michael Russell. She used her widely followed Instagram account that month to highlight their names in public posts, exposing them to unwanted attention and in some cases harassment.

On Monday, she finally faced three of them in court when she testified for the first time in the trial. Unlike earlier days in this trial, she did not leave or leave the courtroom to avoid graphic evidence. She instead took notes and seemed curious to hear how they would respond to their actions.

Testimony of Joey Cruz

Cruz was a deputy trainee when he and Mejia responded to a crash radio call that day. Later that night, Cruz received crash-scene photos from Mejia, who received them from Versailles, who received them from another deputy who had arrived at the crash site: Douglas Johnson.

Johnson testified Friday that he took about 25 photos, including close-up shots of the human remains.

Two days later, Cruz tried to show his niece photos of the crash scene, but “she didn’t care to look at them,” testified Monday. And then at a bar in Norwalk, Calif., surveillance video shows him showing his phone to a bartender and gesturing to his body.

The bartender claims that Cruz suggested they were Kobe’s remains.

But in a pretrial deposition in October, Cruz testified that he did not remember whether the photos he showed at the bar included body parts.

On Monday, he testified that they contained body parts but did not say they belonged to Kobe.

“Are you telling the truth today?” Lavoie asked Cruz, noting the conflicting evidence.

Cruz said the photos contained body parts only after “reviewing the documents” following his deposition testimony in October.

“Do you need to review the documents where you showed the bartender photos of body parts?” Laoie asked.

“Yes,” Cruz replied.

“Before that, did you forget you showed the bartender photos of body parts?”

Cruz suffered memory loss in October after a patron at the restaurant complained about Cruz to the sheriff’s department that night in January 2020. The patron said the bartender came to his table at the restaurant and told his team about what Cruz had shown on his phone.

Cruz learned of the complaint shortly after it was filed.

“Do you think that complaint is true?” Lavoie asked Monday

“I know it’s true,” Cruz replied.

“You know it’s true that you showed the photos of Kobe Bryant’s body to the bartender, but (more than a year) later, you testified under oath . . . In your deposition, did you forget?” Lavoie asked.

“I don’t remember then,” Cruz replied.

Cruz was initially suspended for 10 days for his conduct before his suspension was reduced on appeal. He is expected to testify again Tuesday morning.

Testimony of Brian Jordan

Jordan did not want to testify and fought to do so. His attorneys also stated in court records this month that Jordan “has been instructed by his doctors not to discuss this tragic event due to the toll it has taken on his mental health.”

But US District Judge John F. Walter rejected his attempt to get out of it, and Jordan was the day’s first witness on the witness stand Monday.

“I’m here because of false accusations, so please don’t take my brain to that crash site,” Jordan said from the witness stand Monday.

The LA County Fire Department reprimanded Jordan in a letter in December 2020 after determining his photographs from the crash scene had “no legitimate business purpose” and “served only to appeal to baser instincts and desires for visual gossip”. North. The letter stated that one of the photographs showed a body cut from the waist down and the other showed only the head and torso.

Citing his mental health, the department intended to discharge him from his position before he took early retirement, according to court records.

This information was not shared with the jury, but the jury heard him initially say, “I don’t remember being in the crash.”

He said he remembers being ordered to take photos from the crash scene by Anthony Marrone, now LA County’s acting fire chief.

“Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,” said Jordan Marrone.

Marrone denied giving that order, according to testimony cited Monday by Bryant’s attorneys.

When asked if he took photos of Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, Jordan said, “I don’t even know who he is.”

On Friday, Deputy Johnson testified that a black man he identified as Jordan was taking photos at the crash scene and helped show him around the scene.

On Monday, Jordan testified, “I don’t know what I took pictures of.”

Jordan said he sent crash-scene photos to Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda, who showed such photos to people at an awards ceremony in February 2020, prompting a citizen’s complaint. The woman who complained about Imbrenda showing the photos said she heard a witness say they included an image of Cobb’s “burnt” body.

Jordan testified Monday that the photos he sent Imbrenda were not “offensive” because Imbrenda told him so.

Bryant’s attorney, Lee, then entered into evidence Exhibits 336 A and B, an audio recording in which Imbrenda was interviewed and said he received the photos from Jordan.

“There are some graphic photos,” Imbrenda says in the audio. Imbrenda described them as “human remains from a high-impact crash.”

More LA County testimony

The county’s position is that the photos were not publicly disseminated and were never posted online after being taken down.

Versailles testified that he did not know Kobe Bryant was among the dead when he received the photos from Johnson. Although Johnson testified Friday that Versailles asked him to take photos from the crash site, Versailles said he did not request those photos from Johnson.

After sending the photos to other sheriff’s personnel, including Mejia, Versailles said they were deleted that night.

“I don’t need photographs,” Versailles testified in a pretrial deposition.

On Monday, Versace gave a different account.

“After thinking about it … I felt like I needed it,” he testified Monday, explaining that he needed the photos to give to others.

After Versailles finished his testimony Monday, Mejia took the witness stand and said he sent the crash-scene photos to Cruz so he could use them later to write a reporter if needed, which he never did. Mejia said he does things differently now by making sure photos are required for the report.

“I’m sorry,” Mejia testified.

Lavoie later told Mejia that several prior statements he had made in the case were untrue.

“It’s not that I’m trying to lie about anything on purpose,” he said. “It’s a memory lapse.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com.