Day 3 of Vanessa Bryant trial: Why did deputy take close-up photos of body parts?

Warning: This article contains descriptions that may disturb some readers.

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who took close-up photos of bodies from the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant testified in federal court here Friday that he “did nothing wrong” and was just following orders. To photograph the scene of the accident that day.

The deputy, Douglas Johnson, was told by another sheriff’s deputy at his command post, Raoul Versailles, to do so. He said he took about 25 photos, including a curvy torso and a “shin and foot close-up with a dark skin tone.”

But the veracity of those two statements was called into question in court Friday by attorneys for Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, and financial adviser Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same crash.

“Are you aware that Deputy Versailles refused to ask you to take photographs on January 26, 2020?” asked Eric Tuttle, Bryant’s attorney.

“I’m not,” Johnson said.

Tuttle introduced “Exhibit 111-A,” an audio interview with Versailles previously conducted by investigators for the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

“All of us at the command post, myself included, we did not request photographs,” Versailles said in a recording played in court.

It’s Day 3 of Vanessa Bryant’s civil trial against Los Angeles County — and another difficult day for Bryant, who left the courtroom early for the second day in a row. Bryant and Chester sued the county in 2020, accusing county sheriff and fire department employees of taking and sharing photos of their deceased loved ones from the crash scene.

The case is being tried by a jury of five men and four women after one male juror dropped out after Day 2 for family reasons. On Friday, they heard testimony from three witnesses, including Johnson, who said Deputy Bryant’s team believed the gruesome photos began circulating among sheriff’s staff after they were taken for questionable reasons.

They have a lot to digest: Did Johnson violate the privacy rights of the victims’ families by taking these photos for no good reason, as Bryant’s attorney suggested? Or is it not clear to Johnson who told him to take photos and try to do his job under difficult conditions and document the scene?

Johnson’s testimony

Johnson was on duty the morning of the crash when he responded to a radio call about a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He drove to the scene and hiked for an hour through difficult, hilly terrain to reach the crash site. What happened after that is the key to the case.

According to his account, he took about 25 photos, about a third of which showed human remains.

More:Vanessa Bryant leaves court while testifying about crash photos

Dramatic announcements:Tears, testimony and details about the fatal crash

A close friend:Lakers GM Rob Pelinka fights back tears at hearing over Kobe crash photos

But another witness testified in court that the previous day, Thursday, he had heard a different story. The witness was Reserve Deputy David Katz, leader of the search and rescue team. Katz even climbed up to the crash scene and told his supervisor not to take photos.

When Katz arrived at the scene of the wreckage and body parts, he saw a uniformed deputy taking photos.

The name on this deputy’s name tag is “Johnson”.

“I told him my supervisor told me not to take photos,” Katz testified Thursday.

Johnson replied that he had already taken the photos.

“Didn’t he say he took over 100 photos?” asked Chester’s lawyer, Jerome Jackson.

“I believe he said so,” Katz replied.

On Friday, Johnson denied taking most of the photos. When questioned by Mira Hashmal, the county’s lead attorney, he said he believed Versailles had requested the photos and that he had received a request from someone via hand-held radio from the command post to document the scene.

Under questioning from Tuttle, Bryant’s attorney, Johnson confirmed that he had not booked the photos into evidence and had deleted them from his personal iPhone when he returned home and showered that day. He also confirmed that he deleted his text-message thread with Versailles.

Earlier, he said he only sent the photos to Verona and an unidentified fire department supervisor.

The photos spread among sheriff’s personnel from there, eventually reaching the phone of deputy trainee Joey Cruz, who showed them to a bartender in Norwalk, Calif., two days after the crash.

Asked if he was aware of the incident with Cruz, Johnson said, “I heard about it,” but added that he still wouldn’t have done anything differently.

Hashmaul described the photos as county workers doing their jobs and said the photos were never “publicly circulated” outside of county staff.

Another witness tested that claim on Friday.

Firefighter’s wife

Her name is Luella Weireter, a fireman’s wife. Weireter was also a cousin of Carey Altobelli, among the nine people killed in the crash, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna and Altobelli’s husband and daughter.

Weireter was attending the Golden Mic Awards show at a hotel in February 2020 when a group of people gathered around Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda during a cocktail hour. She testified that Imbrenda was showing her group photos on her phone as a party trick.

22 former top NFL picks on thin ice entering the 2022 season OPINION: Ex-Oklahoma Assistant Cale Gundy Uses Word White People Can Never Say No Super Bowl hangover: The Bengals are facing a new standard of excellence Opinion: To many black people, Serena Williams is us, and we are her 22 former top NFL picks on thin ice entering the 2022 seasonOPINION: Ex-Oklahoma Assistant Cale Gundy Uses Word White People Can Never SayNo Super Bowl hangover: The Bengals are facing a new standard of excellenceOpinion: To many black people, Serena Williams is us, and we are her Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

According to her testimony, another fire department employee walked away from the group, saying, “I saw Kobe’s charred body, and now I’m going to eat it.”

Wiereter gave her account in court, fighting back tears. In response, Bryant leaned forward in his chair in court and covered her face and eyes with his hands. She completely escaped the courtroom during Johnson’s testimony, the last witness of the day.

Weireter was the first witness that day and testified that she reported what she heard to the fire battalion chief in March.

“He should do something about showing photos,” Weireter said.

On cross-examination by the county, she said she had not seen the photos and did not know if Kobe Bryant was actually depicted in them.

Police Expert

An expert on police policy and procedures followed Weireter to the stand. His name is Adam Bercovici, a member of the Los Angeles Police Department for nearly 30 years, retiring 10 years ago. He testified on behalf of the plaintiffs and said he was billed $28,000 for his testimony.

He spent more than three hours on the stand, heavily criticizing the Sheriff’s Department, including how it ordered the removal of questionable photos immediately after receiving a complaint about the incident at the bar.

When questioned by Bryant’s attorney, Louis Lee, Bercovici said he believed the deputies had no legitimate purpose for taking and sharing the photos. While it is not unusual for law enforcement officers to take gruesome photos from crime or accident scenes and keep them as “souvenirs,” he testified that the department lacked adequate procedures to prevent the misuse of such photos.

The reason they do this, he says, is because “it’s something special to share with their friends” and the “taboo” is a “curious topic.”

The county addressed the matter in a brief filed before trial.

“There is no evidence that county employees have a ‘persistent and widespread’ practice of sharing ‘death images’ within LASD or LACFD,” the county’s brief said earlier this month. “This is the first time LASD or LACFD has faced allegations of improper photo sharing and they have taken appropriate action. Every action is aimed at preventing harm, not because of it.

The trial will resume on Monday morning and could last another two weeks. US District Judge John F. Walter told prosecutors after the last witness testified Friday that they “must pick up the pace.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com