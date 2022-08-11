Day 1 of Vanessa Bryant’s trial: Tears, testimony and graphic details about crash victims

Warning: This article contains descriptions that may disturb some readers.

LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa sobbed quietly and wiped her eyes with a tissue Wednesday as she listened to a series of events that her attorney described as “unbearably worse” here Wednesday, the worst day of her life. Fear and dread over it after two years.

It was Day 1 of her civil trial against Los Angeles County, a legal battle more than two years after a January 2020 helicopter crash killed nine people, including beloved Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant. .

Wearing a black mask and black suit, Vanessa Bryant sat next to her attorney, Louis Lee, in a federal courtroom as she got to the point before a 10-person jury.

“January 26, 2020, will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life ever,” Li told the jury. “The county did not cause the helicopter crash … but county employees took advantage of the accident, took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s remains as memorials, and betrayed the sacred trust we placed in them. Poured salt into an irreparable wound. In doing so, they violated the Constitution. That’s why we’re here, Here you are, all of us in federal court today, trying to right that wrong.

It began Wednesday afternoon with graphic descriptions of the crash scene, a dual version of events from each side and grief-filled testimony from Bryant’s good friend and first witness, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

The case was brought to trial by two litigants: one by Bryant and the other by Chris Chester, a financial advisor who appeared in court after losing his wife and daughter in the same accident. The two plaintiffs allege that county sheriff’s and fire department employees took and shared photos of their loved ones’ remains at the scene of the accident without a legitimate government reason to do so. Both said they suffered emotional distress and sought damages at trial.

But the county is fighting back, saying the plaintiffs’ cases lack evidence. This created two different accounts of what happened, as described in opening statements by each side.

36 NFL Training Camp Standout Players You Should Know Five unranked college football teams will eventually make the top 25 Who among them has ‘that dog’? MLB Players Describe Baseball’s Top ‘Dogs’ Alabama’s Nick Saban is No. 1 again and doesn’t drop to No. 70 36 NFL Training Camp Standout Players You Should KnowFive unranked college football teams will eventually make the top 25Who among them has ‘that dog’? MLB Players Describe Baseball’s Top ‘Dogs’Alabama’s Nick Saban is No. 1 again and doesn’t drop to No. 70 Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

The jury had to decide which version to believe:

Are the county first responders doing their job at the crash site, battling through fog and difficult terrain to document the accident with photos, more heroes?

Meera Hashmal, the county’s outside attorney, explained it to the jury, agreeing that “there were mistakes.” One of those mistakes happened two days after the crash, when a sheriff’s deputy trainee, Joey Cruz, showed photos of the gruesome crash to a bartender at the bar, leading the bar patron to file a complaint with the sheriff’s department later that night.

“In a moment of weakness, he showed those photos,” Hashmal said. “He’s sorry.”

Or are these county employees, as Li and Chester’s attorney Jerome Jackson suggests, more villains who have no reason to take these photos except for their own amusement and sick sense of humor?

Although the county argued they were never posted online and were never deleted at the sheriff’s direction soon after the complaint, they suggested the photos could reappear anywhere online at any time to terrorize Chester and Bryant.

“Those pictures are nowhere to be found because of the county’s efforts,” Hashmal said, disputing the plaintiff’s claim that the county properly destroyed evidence to cover up wrongdoing.

At issue was whether the photos were “publicly disseminated” in violation of plaintiffs’ Fourteenth Amendment right to control death images of their loved ones, as recognized by federal court precedent. The county said the photos were not publicly advertised under the standards required by law. Hashmaul said the plaintiffs never even saw the photos and there was no evidence that many shared photos of loved ones’ remains.

Jackson, Chester’s attorney, disagreed. He also said the jury had “no choice” but to share the graphic details of what happened to Chester’s daughter and wife in the crash. Such details, he said, match what Sheriff’s Deputy Douglas Johnson described in the photos he took.

“I don’t do this lightly,” he said before explaining how Mrs Chester had suffered severe vertical trauma to her face and had been severed in half at the waist with her vital organs found in the debris field.

“They took a photo,” Jackson said. “That’s what they shared. They laughed at that.”

Jackson, 48, of Chester, developed a drinking problem after the crash and said the fear of the photos coming out again haunted “everyone in his day”. Chester consoles himself with the knowledge that “someday, somewhere, some day” those who destroyed his right to privacy and “defiled his loved ones” will one day have to go to court to admit what they did. And do it justice, Jackson said.

“Today is the day,” Jackson told the jury, “and this is the place.”

After Lee and Jackson each gave opening statements, Bryant hugged Chester on the court. Later, after Hashmal’s opening remarks to the county, she touched hands with Pelinka as he approached the witness stand to testify.

Pelinka, dressed in a blue suit and black T-shirt, quickly bristled at questions from Lee about his relationship with the Bryant family. He is Gianna’s godfather, as well as Kobe and Vanessa’s close friend.

“He’s still my best friend,” Pelinka said through tears when asked about Kobe. He says it’s like having “a real superhero as your best friend.”

He also said he returned to the crash site with Vanessa in June 2020 to “touch the soil where they (Kobe and Gianna) went to heaven.”

Li later questioned Bryant about how the photo issue would affect him. He said it “added a lot of sadness” to the situation.

Two other families who lost loved ones in the crash also sued over the photos, but ended their lawsuits last year by agreeing to accept $2.5 million in combined settlements from the county. Instead, both Bryant and Chester are taking their chances with a federal jury.

Pelinka is expected to return to the stand Thursday in a trial that could last two weeks or more.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com.